Pittsburgh Public Theater To Present Pennsylvania Premiere Of Musical Comedy SCOTLAND, PA

Pittsburgh Public Theater this week revealed its 2024/2025 50th Anniversary season, which features reimagined American classics, fantasy adventures, and now a thrilling new musical that will leave audiences hungry for more.

The Public will produce the Pennsylvania premiere of The New York Times Critics' Pick SCOTLAND, PA, on stage at the O'Reilly Theater March 19 - April 6, 2025. This new rock musical penned by Pittsburgh's own Michael Mitnick with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon enjoyed a successful run off-Broadway, where The New York Times' Jesse Green described it as "a kick-ass party." Audiences in Pittsburgh will be the first outside New York to revel in this juicy tale.

"The musical is based on the movie of the same title, which is based on the Scottish play, which is about ambition," Fox Chapel native Michael Mitnick said in an interview with Roundabout Theatre. "Who doesn't look around and say, 'If only I had X, my life might be better?' That's our show's central theme, though I'd maybe paint it a little sunnier: What little do we need to be happy?"

Acclaimed Emmy award-winning director and Tony Award nominee Lonny Price, who has been with the show since its early development, has decades of experience on Broadway and is best known for shows like SUNSET BOULEVARD, SWEENEY TODD, and LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL. Price also has experience on screen, both as an actor in works like Oscar award-winning Dirty Dancing and director of numerous titles, including the New York Times documentary pick for Top Ten Movies of 2016, Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened.

"SCOTLAND, PA is an underdog story," Pittsburgh Public Theater Artistic Director Marya Sea Kaminski said. "It's also about a burger joint, a few hippies in rural PA, and a steamy romance, set against music you won't be able to get out of your head."

The Public also announced it will continue to expand its successful resident artist program, whose alumni include playwrights, directors, visual artists, and more. This year's program features, among many, Artist-in-Residence Demeatria Boccella, founder of FashionAFRICANA and managing director of the Bill Nunn Theatre Project, whose August Wilson New Voices Competition graced the O'Reilly Theater stage last year.

Residencies like Boccella's are co-created by the artist and The Public to meet the artist's specific needs during distinct stages of their career. In return, resident artists take part in the artistic and civic life of the theater, like Boccella's recent redesign of The Public's green room and co-curation with Kiya Tomlin of the fashion lookbook for ALCHEMY.

José Pérez IV returns as resident fight and intimacy director, a key role at The Public to supports the improvement of artist experiences and increases artistic vitality at the company. In addition to serving as the fight and intimacy director for mainstage productions, Pérez IV also establishes and implements rehearsal and audition protocols to ensure actors are safe and comfortable in scenes with staged intimacy or violence.

On stage, The Public's upcoming production of THE HOBBIT from Oct. 23 - Nov. 3, 2024, will be co-created with new Resident Artists and professional puppeteers Jamie Agnello and Matt Acheson, who will help conceive, design, and bring to life the all-ages fantasy tale.

"I'm especially excited about using the practical magic of puppetry to delight, inspire, and surprise our actors and audiences on this transformational journey," Agnello said. "My dream is that you'll never know where the next surprise is coming from, as if you're on the adventure right alongside our characters."

Pittsburgh Public Theater will also continue its successful Playwrights Collective, whose members include Mora V. Harris, Brian Pope, Alec Silberblatt, Kelly Trumbull, and TJ Young. Members meet bi-weekly to develop new works, like Silberblatt's recent A TELL-TALE HEART under the O'Reilly Theater Stage and Young's WE FLY in last summer's Playtime Live series.

"The Public's resident artist program supports visionary creatives whose work in turn substantiates The Public's pillars, specifically community relevance and artistic excellence," Pittsburgh Public Theater Managing Director Shaunda McDill said. "These partnerships are at the core of our work, and there are more partnerships to nurture as we continue to serve as a true public theater for the next 50 years."

SCOTLAND, PA

March 19 - April 6, 2025

Book by Michael Mitnick

Music and Lyrics by Adam Gwon

Directed by Lonny Price

MACBETH WITH A SIDE OF FRIES

Order up! Indulge in this New York Times Critic's Pick directed by Broadway legend Lonny Price and penned by Pittsburgh's own Michael Mitnick. Based on the cult 2001 film and the Bard's Scottish play, this deliciously macabre musical comedy follows Mac, a burger-joint employee with big ideas, and his wife Pat, armed with even bigger ambition, as they cook up more than just fast food. Before long, the body count rises, and they realize the terrifying depths they're willing to plumb for a bite of the American Dream. Set against the backdrop of a quaint Pennsylvania town in the 70s, Mitnick's sizzling script and Adam Gwon's rich rock score make up the perfect recipe for a bloody good time that will leave you hungry for more.

THE 2024/2025 50TH ANNIVERSARY SEASON

ONE SEASON TO RULE THEM ALL

Season tickets to Pittsburgh Public Theater's 50th season are available now at PPT.org/Subscribe or by calling the Box Office at (412) 316-1600. Subscribers who renew before April 15 will receive complimentary tickets to share with friends and family, as well as access to exclusive perks. This year's subscription season includes Dial M for Murder, The Hobbit, Trouble in Mind, and Scotland, PA. Subscribers will also receive a 30% discount through July 1 on tickets to A Christmas Story: The Play, and priority seating for The Public's free musical extravaganza, Twelfth Night.