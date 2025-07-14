Pittsburgh Playhouse Fall 2025 Lineup to Feature Etta Cox, Sidra Bell, Fall Fest, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The award-winning Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University has announced its fall 2025 programming, launching the 2025â€“2026 season with a mix of jazz, theater, dance, festivals, and community conversations.

Highlights include a one-night-only concert by Pittsburgh jazz icon Etta Cox, the return of Booâ€™s Halloween House Party, a screening of A Streetcar Named Desire, and a performance by the acclaimed Sidra Bell Dance New York.

The fall season also features productions from Point Park Universityâ€™s Conservatory of Performing Arts (COPA), including Lysistrata: A Womanâ€™s Translation, the Fall Dance Concert, and the Fall Repertory Concert, as well as the second annual Fall Fest, which will activate both the Playhouse and Forbes Avenue with arts, games, food, and music.

Fall 2025 Highlights

Etta Cox in Concert â€“ September 19 at 7:00 PM

Legendary Pittsburgh jazz vocalist Etta Cox returns to the stage for an unforgettable evening of song and storytelling.

Newsapalooza Headliner: Queer Pittsburgh â€“ September 24 at 5:00 PM

Presented by the Pittsburgh Media Partnership, this community conversation, hosted by Andy Conte (Center for Media Innovation), celebrates queer journalism, examines modern challenges to LGBTQIA+ rights, and marks QBurghâ€™s early fifth anniversary.

NTLive Screening: A Streetcar Named Desire â€“ October 5 at 1:00 PM

A filmed performance of the acclaimed Young Vic production starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby, and Ben Foster.

Fall Dance Concert â€“ October 8â€“12

The Conservatory Dance Company presents new works by Jae Man Joo, Martha Graham, Sidra Bell, and Anthony Thomas, spanning ballet, modern, jazz, hip hop, and contemporary styles.

Lysistrata: A Womanâ€™s Translation by Drue Robinson â€“ October 9â€“19

A bold new take on Aristophanesâ€™ classic comedy, led by the women of Greece in a hilarious and rebellious call for peace.

Fall Fest 2025 â€“ October 16â€“26

The second annual Fall Fest transforms the Playhouse and surrounding area into a community-wide celebration with local vendors, performances, and family-friendly activities.

Booâ€™s Halloween House Party â€“ October 16â€“26

Created by Ahmad Simmons and Lazlo Graves, this musical Halloween adventure features spooky characters, dance-worthy hits, and interactive fun for all ages.

Sidra Bell Dance New York â€“ October 17 at 7:30 PM

The internationally acclaimed company presents a powerful evening of contemporary dance, featuring a special collaboration with Point Park University students and alumni.

Fall Repertory Concert â€“ October 22â€“26

A showcase of original work by emerging choreographers and performers from the Conservatory Dance program, offering a glimpse of the next generation of dance artists.

Ticketing and Venue Information

Tickets and performance details are available at www.PittsburghPlayhouse.com. Press passes are available for opening night performances upon request.

Location: Pittsburgh Playhouse, 350 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA

Venues: PNC Theatre (550 seats), Highmark Theatre (200 seats), Rauh Theatre (99 seats)

About the Pittsburgh Playhouse

Located in the heart of Downtown Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University is a 90,000+ square foot arts and entertainment center and the artistic home of the Universityâ€™s Conservatory of Performing Arts. With three versatile venues, the Playhouse serves as a professional training ground and a cultural hub offering a diverse range of performances for the community.