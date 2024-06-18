Pittsburgh Musical Theater Announces WAITRESS, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR And More for 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh Musical Theater has unveiled its highly anticipated 2024/2025 season of "Heart & Soul," with performances in three different venues, including the historic Byham Theater in the cultural district, the off-Broadway style Gargaro Theater, and West End Canopy, both located in the historic West End Community.

Evil Dead The Musical

September 27-October 20, West End Canopy

Kicking off the season with hilarious and bloody fun, this campy production is back by popular demand. Based on Sam Raimi's cult classic films, it combines horror, comedy, and catchy musical numbers.

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

November 7-10, Byham Theater

A tale as old as time, captivating audiences for generations, brings the magic of Disney to the stage. Featuring all the memorable songs and characters, this enchanting tale continues to capture hearts worldwide.

A Lyrical Christmas Carol

December 18-22, Gargaro Theater

Bringing the spirit of Christmas to life, PMT's heartwarming and unique rendition of Charles Dickens' classic tale features a delightful blend of music and storytelling.

The SpongeBob Musical: Youth Edition

February 27-March 2, Gargaro Theater

This vibrant and energetic adaptation of the hit Broadway show is a fun-filled adventure with SpongeBob and his friends from Bikini Bottom catered to young audiences.

Jesus Christ Superstar

April 3-13, Byham Theater

The iconic rock opera, featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, tells the story of the final weeks in the life of Jesus through the eyes of Judas with powerful songs and riveting performances.

Waitress

May 1-25, Gargaro Theater

The season will close with this heartfelt musical featuring music and lyrics by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles. This touching story about friendship, love, and finding happiness serves up a delectable blend of humor, heart, and hope.

"PMT's 2024/2025 season of "Heart & Soul" will delve into the profound essence of the human spirit through heartfelt stories and soul-stirring music. This season is dedicated to presenting shows that resonate deeply with the heart and soul, offering an unforgettable theater experience that celebrates the diversity and depth of humankind.

Our lineup of performances is meticulously crafted to indulge your senses, touch your heart, and satisfy your soul. From tales of friendship and resilience to the warmth of home and the power of love, each show is designed to inspire, uplift, and connect with our community. Through relatable characters and compelling narratives, we highlight themes of compassion, courage, and the enduring bonds that unite us all.

At PMT, we believe in the transformative power of theater to bring people together and evoke a profound sense of connection and community. We look forward to welcoming patrons as we embark on this journey with unforgettable performances that will inspire, uplift, and remind us of the common threads of humanity that weave us together." - PMT Executive Director, Colleen Doyno

PMT will also present their annual season preview concert, Broadway at the Overlook, August 29 - September 1 at the West End Overlook Park.

Tickets are on sale now for all shows (excluding The SpongeBob Musical Youth Edition). Information about the season, purchasing tickets, and Broadway at the Overlook can be found at pittsburghmusicals.com or by calling (412) 539-0900.

Comments