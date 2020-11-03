Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Presents LIVE FROM THE WEST SIDE: WOMEN OF BROADWAY

Featuring Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti and Vanessa Williams.

Join PCT for a new livestream concert series, Live from the West Side: Women of Broadway, featuring two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, and critically acclaimed actress and singer Vanessa Williams.

Streamed live from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios, each show will feature a mix of Broadway showtunes, pop songs, and personal stories from the life of each headliner. Performances will take place at The Shubert Virtual Studios on Manhattan's West Side.

Special 3-show ticket packages are available for $75 - a savings of $15. Single show tickets are $30 each. One ticket per household required to view each event.

All tickets include access to each livestream performance, plus an additional 72 hours of on-demand viewing of a video recording of the livestream, available beginning one hour after each live broadcast ends.

Your ticket purchase will support the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's Critical Fund. As a nonprofit performing arts organization that relies heavily on ticket sales for support, this pandemic has significantly affected the Cultural Trust. Proceeds from this livestream event will ensure the arts will once again thrive in Pittsburgh's Cultural District.

Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You