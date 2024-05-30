Pittsburgh CLO Announces WEST SIDE STORY Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO has just anounced the full cast and creative team behind WEST SIDE STORY, running June 11-16, 2024 at the Benedum Center.

The Pittsburgh CLO 2024 Summer of Musicals includes LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL and YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at the Greer Cabaret Theater, WEST SIDE STORY, THE COLOR PURPLE, and THE MUSIC MAN at the Benedum Center, and SEUSSICAL at the Byham Theater.

"We are incredibly excited to bring WEST SIDE STORY to the Benedum Center this summer after last doing this show in 2008," said Executive Producer, Mark Fleischer. "Having the legendary Baayork Lee as our director is a tremendous honor; her exceptional talent as a director and choreographer bring an unmatched authenticity and vibrancy to this timeless classic. We can't wait for Pittsburgh to experience their extraordinary talent and passion."

The cast will be led by Sabina Collazo as Maria, Spencer LaRue as Tony, Adriana Negron as Anita, Giusseppe Bausillio as Bernardo, and Davis Wayne as Riff. Check out the complete cast listed below.

BIOS:

SABINA COLLAZO (Maria) PCLO debut! A native of Puerto Rico, Sabina is thrilled to reprise this role that is so close to her heart. Other credits include Anne in Barrington Stage's acclaimed production of A Little Night Music, West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep (Maria), and On Your Feet! at Gateway Playhouse (Rebecca u/s). University of Michigan Musical Theater.

Spencer LaRue (Tony) is thrilled to be making his PCLO debut in one of his favorite musicals. Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (James Potter Jr/Sr/Cedric Diggory). Select Regional: The Sound of Music (Rolf, Ogunquit Playhouse), Disney's Newsies (Romeo, Broadway at Music Circus), Disaster! w/ Seth Rudestsky (ensemble, CRT). Other: Sweeney Todd (Toby, UofM). Graduate of The University of Michigan Musical Theatre.

Adriana Negron (Anita) is thrilled to be returning to Pittsburgh CLO! Most recently, Adriana was touring the country with the Broadway National Tour of Disney's Aladdin! Other notable credits include: The Prom 1st National Tour (Ensemble, Alyssa Greene Cover), CATS (Rumpleteazer), West Side Story Tokyo (Anita), and A Chorus Line - Shanghai Premiere/PCLO (Diana Morales). Adriana has a BFA in Musical Theater from Montclair State University. @_adriananegron

GIUSEPPE BAUSILLIO (Bernardo) is excited to be making his PCLO debut! Broadway: Billy in Billy Elliot, Race and Davey u/s in Disney's Newsies, Disney's Aladdin, CATS, Hello, Dolly!, Samuel Seabury and Charles Lee in Hamilton. Regional: Dear World at NYCC Encores, Spring Awakening. TV: Alfie in the Next Step. Film: Ode to Passion, Tango on the Balcony. @giuseppebausilio

Davis Wayne (Riff) is thrilled to be returning to PCLO for his 13th show! He was last seen in Natasha, Pierre… Favorite credits, Broadway: Hadestown and New York, New York! Tours: Hello, Dolly! Regional Riff in Jerome Robbins' Broadway (Muny), Joey in PCLO's production of Sister Act, as well as other shows at The Muny, Pioneer theatre, and North Shore. @davis_wayne

GRACE G. Arnold (Graziella, Ensemble) is thrilled to be a part of the cast of West Side Story! Previous credits include Val in A Chorus Line (International Tour), Guys & Dolls (Pittsburgh CLO), Val in A Chorus Line (Pittsburgh CLO), A Silly Girl in Disney's Beauty and the Beast (City Springs Theatre Company), Tantomile in CATS (City Springs Theatre Company), Val in A Chorus Line (City Springs Theatre Company), and Assistant choreographer to Baayork Lee on A Chorus Line (Dr. Phillips Center). @m.grace.arnold

JENNIELLEN BEATTIE she/her (Margarita, Ensemble, u/s Rosalia) is so excited to be making her PCLO debut! Point Park MT/Dance '22. @jenniellenbeattie

Ken Bolden (Doc) is pleased to be making his CLO debut. Recent: What The Constitution Means To Me (Legionnare/Mike) at City Theatre, A Raisin In The Sun (Karl Lindner) at The Public, Orphans (Harold) at Aftershock, Endgame (Nagg) At PICT. Film: Sorority Row, Little Evil, Marshall, Judas and the Black Messiah; Fathers and Daughters, and This is a Love Story. TV: Gone, The Mayor of Kingstown, and Archive 81. Training: London Academy of Music & Dramatic Arts.

BIANCA BULGARELLI (Consuelo, Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her PCLO debut in West Side Story. Bianca grew up in Los Angeles, trained at the University of Oklahoma, and is currently based in New York City. Recent credits include Evita at A.R.T. and Shakespeare Theatre Co., A Chorus Line at Pennsylvania ShakespWhite Christmas at Springer Opera House, and Carousel.

EMMANUEL COLOGNE (Pepe) is delighted to make his PCLO debut! International Tours: Paul San Marco in A Chorus Line (Tokyo). Regional: Sonny in In the Heights, Coricopat in CATS, Paul San Marco in A Chorus Line, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, and Spamalot (City Springs Theatre Company). Proud graduate of Brenau University. @theemmanuelcologne

Ixchel Cuellar (Teresita, Ensemble) Tenth show at the Benedum! Broadway/National Tours: Mean Girls, Finding Neverland, Hamilton (& Peggy Co). Regional: Fulton Theatre, Sacramento Music Circus, and PCLO. Penn State Alum! @itsixchel

Joy Del Valle (Rosalia, Somewhere Featured Soloist, Ensemble, u/s Maria) is thrilled to be making her PCLO debut! Select credits: Tours: International Tour of West Side Story (Rosalia, Maria alternate). Regional: Maria in West Side Story (Phoenix Theatre Company), West Side Story (Lyric Opera of Chicago), Holiday Inn (Arts Center Coastal Carolina), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Phoenix Theater Company), Fiddler on the Roof (Goodspeed), Annie Get Your Gun (Goodspeed), In the Heights (Beck Center), A Christmas Carol (Hartford Stage). Baldwin Wallace MT. www.joydelvalle.com @joyrdelvalle

ROBERTO FACCHIN (Chino) After training at the Dramatic Arts School of Malaga, Roberto makes his debut in the Antonio Banderas-Baayork Lee production of A Chorus Line playing the role of Mark and understudying Paul. In 2022 he moves to New York City to achieve his ambitions as a performer, and he is cast as Alonzo in the Original Broadway production of CATS for Royal Caribbean. He comes back to New York to collaborate with the Ballet company Covenant Ballet Theatre as a guest dancer and after he joins the ballet company Ballets With a Twist where he works as a corps de Ballet and soloist dancer. His last work in Musical Theatre was the Broadway show Anastasia at White plains performing Arts Center as ensemble/ Von Rothbart. Recently he joined the Jack Cole dance company, a project and company that preserves and honors the work of "the father of theatrical jazz" Jack Cole.

MATHEW FEDOREK (Big Deal, u/s Riff) A proud Pittsburgh native and Penn State Alum. Previous CLO credits include Kinky Boots, A Chorus Line, Guys & Dolls, Anything Goes, and more! Regionally, Mathew has performed with Arizona Theatre Company, KC Starlight, Penn State Centre Stage, and WV Public Theatre. @mathew.fedorek

Harry Francis (Action, u/s Tony) London/West End: Neleus in Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (also Australia), Theo/Lewis in Pippin, Tom Thumb in Barnum, The Book of Mormon, Mungojerrie in CATS, Mark in A Chorus Line, and U/S Boq in Wicked. UK/International Tours: Mr. Mistoffelees in CATS, Baby John in West Side Story, IQ in Hairspray, Matthew Bourne's Edward Scissorhands. UK Regional: Amadeus, Fiddler on the Roof, Chicago, and the title role in Peter Pan. USA credits: Mr. Mistoffelees in CATS, Elvis - A Musical Revolution, and Joe Pesci in Jersey Boys. @HarryRFrancis



Brandon Halvorsen (A-rab) PCLO debut! Select regional credits: Cabaret (The Old Globe), Nice Work…Get It (CVRep), An American in Paris (Musical Theatre West), Disney's Newsies (La Mirada, 5-Star Theatricals, The LEX, PCPA), Hairspray (The MUNY), Mamma Mia!, Disney's Beauty and the Beast (La Mirada). TV/Film: Bite Size Halloween ep. Ride Or Die (Hulu), 100+ award-winning film Koreatown Ghost Story with Margaret Cho, Binary, Where No One Lives, and Bitchy. BFA Music Theatre from Elon University. @brandostar

Miles Marmolejo (Baby John) is excited to be making his PCLO debut! Favorite roles include: An American in Paris (Jerry Mulligan) BAHBT; West Side Story (Baby John) A.D.Players; Footloose (Ren); Parade (Frankie Epps) (in concert). TUTS Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (Neleus); Rent (Ensemble); Elf (Souvlaki Cart Guy); Bonnie and Clyde (Archie); TUTS/Miller - All Shook Up (ensemble); Yankee Doodle Dandy (Young George). Film/Commercial: Looper (Young Joe), HEB/Astros, Verizon and Laura Star (voice of Paul).



Maggie McCown (Velma, Ensemble) is thrilled to be returning PCLO! Tour: Vicki u/s Cassie in A Chorus Line (International Tokyo Tour) Regional credits include: Babette in Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Bombalurina in CATS, Rhoda u/s Judy in White Christmas, Brenda in Hairspray, Swing in A Chorus Line, Mamma Mia! (City Springs), Tricia u/s Cassie in A Chorus Line (Pittsburgh CLO), Magenta in Rocky Horror, Gingy in Shrek (Maine State), Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Fulton Theatre), Memphis (Red Mountain), Disney's Newsies, Mamma Mia!, West Side Story (SSMT). Film: A Jazzman's Blues (Tyler Perry and Debbie Allen Netflix). Graduate of The University of Alabama. @maggie-mccown @xoxomaggiemc maggiemccown.com

MACY MCKOWN (Anybody's) is thrilled to be making her PCLO debut! She is a 2X Silver Medalist at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Riesa, Germany, and a member of the USA Tap Team. Macy has performed at The Muny, Music Theatre Wichita, Casa Mañana, and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma. She was named the winner of Broadway World's Next on Stage: Dance Edition and recently, competed on season 18 of FOX's So You Think You Can Dance. @macynmck

J. ALEX NOBLE (Krupke, u/s Glad Hand, u/s Doc) is thrilled to be back on stage with Pittsburgh CLO. His previous PCLO credits include Avram in Fiddler on the Roof, Harold Ickes in Annie, Finance Man 1 in Sunset Boulevard, Bunsen in Disney's Newsies, Franz in The Sound of Music, and Harry the Horse in Guys and Dolls. He also originated the role of Jameson in PCLO's The Double-Threat Trio. He is a graduate of Point Park University and has been a member of Actor's Equity since 2012.

MAILE C. ORAVITZ (Pauline, Ensemble, u/s Graziella, u/s Velma, u/s Minnie) is a Pittsburgh native based in NYC studying at The Institute for American Musical Theatre. Training: Pittsburgh CLO Academy, PBT's Pre-Professional/Student programs, Pittsburgh Ballet House. Summer programs: ABT Collegiate/SI/YDSW, Open World Dance Foundation, The Chautauqua Institute, Charlotte Ballet, Allegro Ballet, Exactitude Dance, PPU's Intl Summer Dance. Regional: A Chorus Line, A Broadway Musical Celebration, The Wizard of Oz (PCLO). Industry experience: Man in a Raggedy Bathrobe reading, The Cher Show National Tour pre-production (IAMT).

COTY PERNO (Toro, u/s Chino) is pumped to be joining PCLO this season! Regional: Anything Goes (Broadway Method Academy/BRT). Sending love and thanks to the family, friends, and all the educators along the way. CCM MT '25. @cotyperno

Eric Rivas (Luis, u/s Bernardo) is making his PCLO debut! Currently a Resident Cast Member in Disney's Beauty and the Beast: Live on Stage! at WDW. Favorite Regional credits: Something Rotten! (MSMT/FULTON), CATS (City Springs Theatre Company), Sweet Charity (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Spamalot (Northern Stage), Dames at Sea (Theatre Zone), On the Town (Gateway Playhouse), West Side Story (Signature Theatre), A Chorus Line (New Bedford Festival Theatre), Hello, Dolly! (Cohoes Music Hall), 42nd Street (Jersey Shore Ent.), Cabaret (Palace Theatre). Showboy in Las Vegas's JUBILEE! at Bally's. Dancer/Singer for Disney Cruise Lines, Dance Captain/Aerial Captain for Norwegian Cruise Lines, Holland America Line. Alumni of The School at Jacob's Pillow. Bachelor's Degree of Science in Filmmaking. @ericrivastaps

RONAN RYAN (Snowbaby) is thrilled to be making his Pittsburgh CLO debut! A senior Dance BFA major in Ballet at Point Park University, Ronan has appeared in works by George Balanchine, Justin Peck and Al Blackstone, among others. Theater credits include: A Chorus Line (Mark, STAGES St. Louis), Disney's Newsies (Ike/Morris Delancey, STAGES St. Louis), and 12 productions at The Muny, including Swing roles in West Side Story and Sister Act.



Maya Santiago (Francisca, Ensemble, u/s Anita) National Tour: On Your Feet! (Gloria cover, Swing). Off-Broadway: Shooting Star. Regional: Sandy in Grease (Pittsburgh Musical Theatre), Disney's AIDA (STAGES St. Louis). Television: Sprung (Amazon Prime TV) and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC). Staten Island native. Proud Filipino-Puerto Rican. @mayalsantiago

Allan Snyder (Schrank) is thrilled to return to PCLO this summer. Previous CLO credits include Anything Goes, Titanic, The 39 Steps, and A Musical Christmas Carol. Broadway/off-Bway/Tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, The Fantasticks. Pittsburgh: Pittsburgh Public, PICT Classic Theatre, Front Porch Theatricals, Lincoln Park PAC.

BB Stone (Minnie, Ensemble, u/s Anybody's) is thrilled to be making her PCLO debut! Regional: The Cher Show (Ogunquit Playhouse, The Gateway), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Disney's Newsies (The Gateway), All Shook Up, South Pacific, Mamma Mia! (Flat Rock Playhouse). BB is a graduate of the Ann Lacy School of American Dance & Entertainment at Oklahoma City University. @bbstone

DIXIE SUREWOOD (Gladhand, u/s Krupke, u/s Schrank) is thrilled to be making her PCLO debut the summer! Some local credits include Something Rotten! (Nostradamus), The Rocky Horror Show (Frank-N-Furter), and The 25th Annual Putman County Spelling Bee (Barfee). Dixie has also been performing professionally in drag for the past 10 years. Her drag achievements include National Comedy Queen 2018, Drag Queen of the Year Pageant and appropriately been given the title of "Pittsburgh's Funny Girl". She was most recently voted Pittsburgh's Best Drag Queen! @Dixiesurewood

COLE N. ZIESER (Diesel) feels so blessed to be part of this incredible company! Most recently seen in Disney's Newsies at Theatre Under the Stars (Race, Jack Kelly U/S). Performance/choreography credits include Annie, Baseball Saved Us, West Side Story (RSP) at The 5th Avenue Theatre, and 25th Annual…Spelling Bee at Village Theatre. @colezieser

DREW TANABE he/him (u/s Jet Swing) is thrilled to be performing here at PCLO. He recently performed in the NYC workshop of Anne of Green Gables as Fred Wright. Other fun credits include Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road (York Theatre) and An American in Paris (Drury Lane).

David Grindrod (Jet Swing, Dance Captain) began his professional career when Baayork Lee cast him as Mark on the National Tour of A Chorus Line. He has since reprised his role all over the country including here at PCLO and at New York City Center. For over a decade he's worked alongside Baayork on productions such as The China Premiere of A Chorus Line, South Pacific, CATS, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast. @david.grin

