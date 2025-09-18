Pittsburgh CLO to Revive Pittsburgh CLO Mini Stars Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pittsburgh CLO will present the return of the Pittsburgh CLO Mini Stars, a hallmark of the organization's legacy in cultivating young musical theater talent. Students enrolled for a year at the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater were provided the opportunity to audition for this elite performance group, known for dazzling audiences at community events, festivals, and showcases. Alumni of this program have gone to light up stages and screens (both movie & TV) and now a brand-new class of rising stars is ready to have the spotlight shine on them.



Programs like these are vital in developing not only artistic talent but also confidence, collaboration, and creativity skills that benefit students both on and off the stage. By investing in young performers, the Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater helps ensure the future vibrancy and diversity of American musical theatre.



“We are bringing back a program that has inspired generations of young performers,” said Jim Scriven, Director of Education, Pittsburgh CLO Academy of Musical Theater. “The Mini Stars represent the next wave of talent, and we are thrilled to see these students grow through this one-of-a-kind experience.”



The program combines high-level training with real-world performance opportunities, building confidence, professionalism, and community presence. Established in 1981, the Mini Stars program has been instrumental in shaping careers of numerous performers who have gone on to perform on Broadway, television, and national stages. Notable alumni include:

Courtney Mazza Lopez (Cry-Baby, Disney's The Little Mermaid, A Chorus Line)

Chris Jamison (NBC's The Voice Season 7 Finalist)

Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Heroes, Brilliant Minds)

Joe Serafini (Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Ryan Stana (Founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group)

Adding to the celebration, Pittsburgh CLO has revealed that the Mini Stars will be guided by two PCLO Academy Alumni: Megan Arnoldy will serve as Director and Daniel McTiernan as Music Director. Both return to their roots to mentor today's participants, carrying forward the same tradition of excellence that shaped their own journeys.

MEET THE 2025/2026 MINI STARS:

Luna Baker, 8th Grade, CAPA Middle School

Finnegan Comber, 6th Grade, Mt. Lebanon Montessori

Alaina King, 8th Grade, Dorseyville Middle School

Norah Kulick, 6th Grade, South Hills Catholic Academy

Allison Lang, 7th Grade, Dorseyville Middle School

Aubree Liscotti, 6th Grade, Kiski Area

Natalie McGovern, 7th Grade, The Ellis School

Emma Mycoff, 7th Grade, Fort Couch Middle School

Henry Thomas, 8th Grade, Keystone Oaks Middle School

Magnolia Tomcyzk, 8th Grade, The Waldorf School

Savannah Wiles, 7th Grade, Shaler Area

This dynamic group is ready to take the stage and bring their talent, enthusiasm, and Pittsburgh pride wherever they perform. Mini Stars are now booking appearances for community events, festivals, and showcases. For more information and/or to book this group at your next event, call 412-281-2234 or visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org/education/mini_stars

