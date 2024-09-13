Pittsburgh CLO Launches 2025 Summer Series Subscription Renewals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Pittsburgh CLO prepares for its 79th summer season of musical theater, the organization reflects on both its legacy and the realities of producing live theater in a rapidly changing landscape. The 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals marks a strategic shift for Pittsburgh CLO, with a move from a six-show to a three-show summer lineup with all shows at the Benedum Center—a necessary adjustment to ensure long-term sustainability while maintaining the high quality of productions audiences expect from Pittsburgh CLO.

The 2025 Summer of Musicals offers an exciting trio of productions that will bring magic and entertainment to the Benedum stage:



Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT (June 17-22) – Sponsored by Joan Clark Davis

BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical (July 1-6)

Disney’s FROZEN (July 18-27)

This shift underscores the challenges faced by nonprofit arts organizations nationwide. Theater organizations, like Pittsburgh CLO, are grappling with increasing production costs, fluctuating audience attendance, and the lingering impact of the pandemic on the arts. As the demand for financial responsibility grows, so does the need to adapt. The 2025 Summer of Musicals has been carefully curated to strike a balance between fiscal sustainability and delivering Broadway caliber entertainment that Pittsburgh audiences have come to expect from the Pittsburgh CLO.

"As we look ahead to the Summer of 2025, I’m filled with excitement and gratitude for the continued support of our loyal audience and donors. This season’s lineup is a testament to our commitment to bringing live professional musical theater to Pittsburgh, with productions that span generations and genres," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "From the legendary romance of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT to the thrilling adventure of BACK TO THE FUTURE, and the beloved family favorite Disney’s FROZEN, there is truly something for everyone."

Subscription renewal for current subscribers starts today! New subscriptions will go on sale September 23, 2024. Single tickets will go on sale early 2025. Keep an eye on Pittsburgh CLO’s social media and website for announcements. Pittsburgh CLO Subscribers get the best seats at the best prices and receive exclusive benefits. A Pittsburgh CLO subscription is not only support for Pittsburgh CLO, but an investment in the future of musical theatre in our community! For more information, please visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org

Pittsburgh CLO’s 2025 PNC Summer of Musicals includes:

Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT

JUNE 17 – 22

Book and Lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner

Music by Frederick Loewe



Journey to a mystical realm where thrones are won through power, love, and betrayal — and swords decide the fate of kings — a kingdom's destiny hangs in the balance. Lerner and Loewe’s timeless musical masterpiece plunges us into the legendary love triangle between King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and the valiant Sir Lancelot. Their passions and loyalties will shape the rise and fall of Arthur's realm. Yet, as with all great legends, the dream of CAMELOT may come at a cost — as the quest for love and honor clashes with the pursuit of power. Revered as a legendary triumph on Broadway, this epic tale of knights and royalty has captivated audiences of all generations. The show’s haunting ballads and stirring anthems, including "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," and "The Lusty Month of May," echo across the ages proving why legends endure and speak to us today.

BACK TO THE FUTURE

JULY 1 - 6

Co-Creators: Bob Gale & Robert Zemeckis

Book by Bob Gale

Music & Lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard

Great Scott! BACK TO THE FUTURE, the beloved, cinematic classic is now a Broadway musical with its destination set for Pittsburgh in 2025. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself...back to the future. Winner of the 2022 Olivier Award for Best New Musical, when BACK TO THE FUTURE hits 88mph, it’ll change musical theater history forever.

Disney’s FROZEN

JULY 18 - 27

Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez,

Book by Jennifer Lee

Set the magic free with Disney’s spectacular, award-winning musical, Disney’s FROZEN. This jaw-dropping production will melt hearts of all ages with its extravagant beauty, iconic music, and hilarious fun. Disney’s FROZEN is an unforgettable journey packed with lovable characters, thrilling surprises, and soaring music, including twelve new songs written especially for the show, alongside all the classics such as "For the First Time in Forever," "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" and the worldwide smash hit, "Let it Go."

Comments