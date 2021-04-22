Pittsburgh CLO Announces SUMMER UNDER THE STARS 75th Anniversary Season At Heinz Field

Pittsburgh CLO today announced it will bring Broadway back to the 'Burgh this summer at Heinz Field in a first-ever partnership with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The two-show "Summer Under the Stars" season will feature THE WIZARD OF OZ and an original musical revue A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION.

Each show will run for four performances only. Single tickets will go on sale June 7. Current ticket holders can use their tickets this summer or move their subscriptions forward to next summer at the Benedum Center. All shows previously announced for the 2021 Season will be moved to 2022.

Pittsburgh CLO further announced that its annual Wine Tasting event (June 25) and 75th Gala Celebration (July 23) will also take place at Heinz Field.

"There's no place like home, or the home field," said Van Kaplan, CEO of Pittsburgh CLO. "Our musicals started in 1946 at Pitt Stadium and 75 years later, in a full circle moment, we are back outdoors. We are so grateful to the Steelers and Heinz Field for making this happen."

THE WIZARD OF OZ (July 8 - 10) is an enduring musical right for all ages. Last produced by CLO in 2003 to sold-out audiences, this spectacular celebration of the classic 1939 MGM film will feature all of Oz, led by that fabulous foursome Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and Cowardly Lion, theatrically enhanced with the help of IMAG video technology and the stadium's video boards. A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION (July 21 - 24) will artfully encompass unforgettable musical highlights spanning the history of Pittsburgh CLO. Audiences can anticipate dazzling renditions of theater classics performed by Broadway and hometown stars.

"Heinz Field is proud to host Pittsburgh CLO's 75th Anniversary Celebrations this summer," said Jimmie Sacco, Vice President of Stadium Operations & Management. "The CLO is a great cultural asset in our community, and we are excited to showcase their performances for everyone to enjoy."

Heinz Field is welcoming guests back to the stadium and ensuring the safety and comfort of all attendees. Stadium Staff will take extreme precautions to sanitize all public spaces and surfaces before every performance. Face coverings must be worn and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be enforced at all times. Patrons are advised not to come if they are ill or have been exposed to COVID-19.

Seating for 3,500 patrons per performance will be either on the field or in the stands. Curtain times will be 8:30pm with special matinees on Saturdays at 1pm.

"Ticketholders will enter the stadium through the PNC Champions Club located at Gate A in the South End Zone, with our stage placed on the 20-yard line," said Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer of Pittsburgh CLO. "And for those wanting a more uniquely intimate theatrical experience, we are excited to be able to offer VIP seating at tables of four on the field near the stage."

Please visit www.pittsburghCLO.org for more ticket information.

SUMMER 2021 MUSICALS

THE WIZARD OF OZ

July 8 - 10, 2021

This beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow to discover the magical power of home, has been entertaining audiences for generations. Includes the songs "Over The Rainbow," "Munchkinland (Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead)," "If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve," "We're Off To See The Wizard (Follow The Yellow Brick Road)," "The Jitterbug," "The Merry Old Land of Oz," "Poppies (Optimistic Voices)" and "If I Were King Of The Forest."

PITTSBURGH CLO'S 75th ANNIVERSARY: A BROADWAY MUSICAL CELEBRATION

July 21 - 24, 2021

Guest stars, celebrities and some well known alumni will recreate more unforgettable CLO musical memories. Including AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, DREAMGIRLS, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, THE COLOR PURPLE, IN THE HEIGHTS, THE STUDENT PRINCE, a special salute to Rodgers & Hammerstein and more.

Both shows will be played to perfection by the Pittsburgh CLO Orchestra.

All current season ticket holders will be contacted regarding their options. Tickets purchased for 2021 can be used for this summer, moved to 2022, or a combination of the two.

Information on purchasing single tickets can be found at www.pittsburghCLO.org

The most up-to-date information including the Ambassadors Wine Tasting and the 75th Gala Celebration can be found on the Pittsburgh CLO website