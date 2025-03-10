MADAME CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL is Coming to Pittsburgh CLO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburgh CLO will present MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical, a bold new work celebrating the extraordinary life of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, the woman who revolutionized the Champagne industry. This production will debut exclusively in Pittsburgh from May 29 – June 8, 2025, at the Byham Theater, with a preview performance on May 29 and a Broadway Bound Gala and Opening Night on May 30.

Brought to life by the dynamic writing duo Lisette Glodowski and Richard C. Walter, this stand-alone engagement at the Byham Theater is made possible through enhancement funding by commercial producer 42nd Parallel Productions. This collaboration enables Pittsburgh CLO's ongoing commitment to fostering new works and giving Pittsburgh audiences access to the next great musical before it reaches the world stage.

Set against the backdrop of the French Revolution and Napoleonic Wars, MADAME CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical tells the remarkable true story of a young woman who defied societal expectations to become one of the most powerful forces in the history of Champagne. In 1789, Barbe- Nicole Ponsardin fled her boarding school as revolution engulfed France. A decade later, an arranged marriage to François Clicquot, the son of her father's business rival, unexpectedly leads to an innovative partnership in winemaking. But when tragedy strikes, she faces an impossible choice – surrender to fate or risk everything to change the industry forever. With innovation, resilience, and a bold gamble that could make or break her legacy, she takes on the male-dominated world of Champagne, transforming the industry and securing her place in history.

This musical is directed and choreographed by Laurie Glodowski, with musical direction by Kenneth Gartman, and arrangements & orchestrations by Frank Galgano & Matt Castle. The production promises an inspiring and visually stunning experience with costumes by local gem Janet Campbell, projections by Mark Ciglar of Cinevative, and set design by another local favorite, Holly Fleischer.

The musical first gained widespread attention with sold-out performances of CLICQUOT IN CONCERT in 2021, followed by the 2023 release of a 6-song concept album recorded at the renowned Power Station in NYC. MADAME CLICQUOT opens its fully staged world premiere in Pittsburgh with a cast of more than 30 actors and 15 musicians in the pit.

"This production represents Pittsburgh CLO's dedication to developing new works and ensures Pittsburgh remains a key player in shaping the future of musical theater," says Mark Fleischer, Executive Producer, Pittsburgh CLO. "Our collaboration with 42nd Parallel Productions allows us to give this thrilling new musical the world-class launch it deserves while offering Pittsburgh audiences a first look at a Broadway-bound show."

Through initiatives like MADAME CLICQUOT, Pittsburgh CLO continues to introduce new works, support strategic partnerships, and provide job opportunities for artists and technicians – all while elevating Pittsburgh's position in the theatrical landscape.

"Aligning with Pittsburgh CLO for the world premiere of MADAME CLICQUOT is an incredible milestone in our journey," says Laurie Glodowski, Director/Choreographer. "Their legacy of producing top-tier musical theatre – especially in developing new works – made this the perfect home for our show. We're excited to bring this story to life in a city that deeply values the arts. Let us raise a glass together!"



Comments