Levi, Combs, Krause, Levine Headline Early Celebrity Roster At Wizard World Pittsburgh, July 26-28

Zachary Levi (Shazam!, Thor), the "Charmed" duo of Holly Marie Combs and Brian Krause, Samm Levine ("Freaks and Geeks," "Undeclared"), Jason Faunt (Power Rangers Time Force), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens"), Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie), and pro wrestling legend Devon Dudley are among the early wave of celebrities scheduled to attend the third annual Wizard World Pittsburgh, July 26-28 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Levi will attend on Saturday, July 27. Combs will attend on Saturday and Sunday; the others are scheduled to appear on all three days.

Wizard World Pittsburgh was previously held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in 2015 and 2016. Additional celebrities and artists will be announced closer to the show.

Wizard World Pittsburgh will also feature non-stop live entertainment hosted by Kato Kaelin, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon, along with programming and entertainment stage schedules.

Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, Pittsburgh show hours are Friday, July 26, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Pittsburgh is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character - and some never before dreamed - will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2019 Wizard World Pittsburgh, visit http://wizd.me/PittsburghPR.

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more.

The 2019 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.





