Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; Pittsburgh Musical Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Dylan Pal & Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University 34%

Catherine Baird - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 21%

Princess Jafar - THE PRINCESS IS RIGHT! - New Hazlett Theater 16%

Don Mike Mendoza - HOMETOWN TALENT - La Ti Do Productions: Pittsburgh 9%

Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions 7%

Feralcat - DISASSEMBLY - New Hazlett Theater 7%

Bryce Rabideau - MEANWHILE - New Hazlett Theater 6%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Manalo - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 30%

Josh Rhodes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 28%

Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 28%

Kaila Carter - SOMEWHERE STRANGE - New Hazlett Theater 9%

Kiki Lucas - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 6%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Martha Oliver - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 33%

Isabel Rubio - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 24%

Joan Markert - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 12%

Gregg Barnes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 11%

Madison Michalko - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 10%

madison hack - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 9%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Burgess-Lefebvre - PIPPIN - Little Lake Theatre 25%

Robyne Parrish - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatricals 18%

Scott Calhoon - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 15%

Josh Rhodes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 14%

Baayork Lee - A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 14%

Reginald L. Douglas - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 10%

Cindy Croot - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 17%

Scott Evans - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret 16%

J. Cody Spellman - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 12%

Monteze Freeland - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 9%

Shelly Cary - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 9%

Bria Walker - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 6%

Elena Alexandratos - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 6%

Claire Ivy Stoller - THE MOCKINGBIRD'S NEST - Split Stage Productions 6%

Jennifer Tober - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 6%

Jim Warren - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 5%

Michael Berresse - THE CHRISTMAS STORY - Pittsburgh Public 3%

Rusty Thelin - THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 2%

Rusty Thelin - KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 11%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 10%

GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 10%

PUFFS - CLO cabaret 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 9%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 9%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Split Stage Productions 5%

SISTER ACT - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stage Right Productions 4%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 4%

THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 3%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

EMILIA - Pitt Stages 1%

PLANO - Quantum theater 1%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Renaissance Theatre Company 1%

ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions 0%

KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 0%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Forrest Trimble - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre 38%

Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 20%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

Justin Sines - PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL 2022 - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 7%

Nicole White - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 6%

Emily-Ann Stephens - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 6%

Jason Lynch - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 5%

Annmarie Duggan - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 5%

Forrest Trimble - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 4%

Jorge Arroyo - GARBOLIGISTS - City Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Travis Rigby - COMPANY - Riverfront Theater Company 38%

James Cunningham - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 22%

Becki Toth - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 22%

Ensemble - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 11%

Nandita Mahesh - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 4%

Nandita Mahesh - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 3%



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 27%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 13%

GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 13%

PIPPIN - Little Lake Theater 13%

KINKY BOOTS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - Pittsburgh CLO 10%

A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pittsburgh CLO 6%

AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 5%

A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 3%

ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical (Greg Kerestan) - Stage Right / Seton Hill University 23%

ABDUCTION - Carnegie Stage 15%

WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 9%

PLANO - Quantum theater 9%

A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 8%

THE MOCKINGBIRD'S NEST - Split Stage Productions 8%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH: THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Iinterventions 7%

THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 7%

GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 5%

PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 5%

VERY BERRY DEAD - Big Storm Production Company 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Seaberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 20%

Callee Miles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 11%

Brecken Farrell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 11%

Clay Aiken - DROWSY CHAPERONE - PittsburghCLO 10%

Kristin Pacelli - ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Schoolhouse Players 10%

David Toole - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 7%

Michael Greer - SISTER ACT - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

Julianne Avolio - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 5%

Sarah Bowden - A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

Hannah Rosenberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 5%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Elizabeth Miller - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 2%

Emily Miller - GODSPELL - Pittsburgh CLO 1%

Paige Wasserman - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%

Mai Khoi - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 1%

Ryan Steinly - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%

Justyanna Fortna - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Callee Miles - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 16%

Dan Mayhak - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 10%

Hope Anthony - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 9%

Michael Greer - PUFFS - CLO cabaret 7%

Ernesto Mario Sanchez - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 5%

Jackie Mishol - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - The Bobcat Players 5%

Monteze Freeland - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 5%

Sarah Young - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 4%

Helena Ruoti - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre 4%

Matt Henderson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Arcade Comedy Theater 4%

Wali Jamal - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 4%

Tim McGeever - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret 3%

Joseph McGranaghan - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

Julianne Avolio - PLANO - Quantum Theatre 3%

Martin Giles - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 2%

James Fitzgerald - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Lydia Gibson - THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 2%

Sean Marko - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 2%

Christine McGrath - THE MERRY WIVES OF WI - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Bria Walker - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 2%

Bailey Lee - PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Nick Lehane - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 1%

Maher S. Hoque - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Martin Giles - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Lauren Scheller-Wolf - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%



Best Play

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 19%

PUFFS - CLO cabaret 18%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 15%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 11%

A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 6%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 5%

A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 4%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 4%

PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 3%

PLANO - Quantum Theatre 2%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

EMILIA - Pitt Stages 2%

GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 2%

PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 1%

THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 1%

THE ILLUSTRIOUS INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 1%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Arcade Comedy Theater 1%

NOT MY REVOLUTION - off the WALL 0%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH: THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 0%

KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 0



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 45%

RUSALKA - Pittsburgh Opera 30%

IDASPE - Quantum Theatre 24%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tucker Topel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre 23%

Tucker Topel - SPRING AWAKENING - Point Park University 13%

Johnmichael Bohach - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 12%

Tucker Topel - A LYRICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 9%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 6%

Tucker Topel - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off The Wall 5%

Johnmichael Bohach - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatrical 5%

Narelle Sissions - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 4%

Bryce Cutler - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

M.K. Hughes - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 3%

Johnmichael Bohach - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Prime Stage Theatre 3%

Gianni Downs - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 2%

Jillian Werbisky - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 2%

Lindsay Goranson - PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Tucker Topel - NOT MY REVOLUTION - Off The Wall 2%

NingNing Yang - SOMEWHERE STRANGE - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Lindsay Goranson - DISASSEMBLY - New Hazlett Theater 1%

Johnmichael Bohach - THE ILLUSTRIOUS INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 1%

Tucker Topel - MEANWHILE - New Hazlett Theater 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Evans - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 31%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 18%

Shannon Napp - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - off the WALL 16%

Peter Brucker - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 11%

Angela Baughman - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 7%

Karin Graybash - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 7%

TJ Hays - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 6%

Olivia Jefferson - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 5%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Derek Fredrickson - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts Theatre 18%

Melessie Clark - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 12%

Mikaela Kapeluck - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 11%

Donna McKechnie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 10%

Nolan Franks - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

Jade Goodes - MAMMA MIA - Mon River Arts 6%

Malcolm McGraw - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 6%

Jackie Mishol - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 5%

Dylan Pal - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI - Stage Right Productions 4%

Jeff Blumenkrantz - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Matt Magill - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 4%

Kristin Conrad - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 4%

Claire Ivy Stoller - ROCK OF AGES - Split Stage Productions 3%

CJ Lande - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Katy Risotto - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 11%

Ella Mizera - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 10%

Lenora Nemetz - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre 8%

Annie Batista - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 8%

Melissie Clark - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Pittsburgh Public Theater 8%

Erika Krenn - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 8%

Cole Vecchio - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

Tony Bingham - THE IMAGINARY INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 5%

Anne Rematt - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 5%

Josh Brooks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 5%

Tim McGeever - PLANO - Quantum theater 5%

Matt Henderson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Brian Linden - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

Jason A Young - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 3%

Joseph McGranaghan - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 2%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Michael McBurney - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

David Ogrodowski - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Cary Anne Spear - PLANO - Quantum Theatre 1%

Darrin Mosley Jr. - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Brian Kadlecik - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Sam Turich - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 0%

Kevin Lageman - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 0%

