KST's HOUSE PARTY: LAVENDER Set For Next Month

Kelly Strayhorn Theater (KST) invites attendees to come together at their annual benefit House Party on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 5941 Penn Ave. Born from the ashes of the Lavender Scare, an era of persecution that queer resilience turned into a spark of revolution, this year's theme Lavender Wave rises with unstoppable pride. The event comprises a VIP Reception and a Dance Party, with tickets available between $50 - $325.

Between the 1940s and the 1960s, there was a period of time known as the Lavender Scare, when queer federal employees were targeted, interrogated, accused, and fired or forced to resign because of their sexuality and who they were. Despite the panic, the country saw a rise in gay rights movements and LGB leaders and organizations like Frank Kameny, The Mattachine Society, and the Daughters of Bilitis, who laid the groundwork for a new era of activism, visibility, and resistance.

House Party: Lavender Wave pays homage to the great LGBTQ+ forerunners whose courage sparks a revolution that still inspires us today to act up and fight back. House Party highlights KST's mission as a home for creative experimentation, community dialogue, and collective action rooted in the liberation of Black and queer people.

KST's Co-Executive Director Joseph Hall shares, “Lavender Wave honors those who stood tall in the face of adversity and helped pave the way for future generations. It invites us to reflect on the struggles and acts of resistance that brought us here, to celebrate how far we've come, and to continue the fight against oppressive governments for our liberation”.

This year, at the VIP Reception, attendees will experience the mesmerizing energy of dance artist Jasmine Hearn and the electrifying vocals of opera soprano Zuly Inirio. KST will again transform their historic lobby with stunning design by media artist Scott Andrew, along with visuals of admirable LGBTQ+ leaders who guide people through the revolution. At the Dance Party, DJ Herman Pearl and Jazz Bailey will turn up the energy, filling the space with unforgettable beats and joyful celebration. Guests can also gather in the lobby for a fun photo booth experience and a splash of extra jazz with Danielle “Whuttie” Stewart's face painting.

KST is a community anchor and economic driver in East Liberty, contributing $2.2 million to the local economy annually, and 74% of KST audiences visit one or more local businesses during their visit to a KST event. Tickets and contributions generated from House Party support KST's Fall 2025 season of programming.

What makes this year's celebration especially meaningful is that the audience can choose to have the proceeds from their Dance Party tickets support KST or a past or present KST Mutual Aid Resident, including PearlArts Movement & Sound and Dreams of Hope. This reflects KST's ongoing commitment to collective care and creative community building.

Artistic Director Bekezela Mguni of Dreams of Hope, Pittsburgh's premier arts-focused organization for queer young people expressed her excitement for House Party: “KST has been our home base for many years. We have offered community workshops, held gatherings, rehearsals, and showcases to provide a welcoming environment for LGBTQIA+ youth to grow in confidence, express themselves, and develop as leaders. Being part of House Party and reclaiming this wave of dreaming, community-building, and queer future-making as our own means a lot to us.”

