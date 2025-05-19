Jessica Simpson to Headline 'Women Who Rock' Benefit Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Women will rock Stage AE in Pittsburgh, PA on September 5th as the Annual Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert Presented by Gibson Gives returns, starring Jessica Simpson. Tickets for Women Who Rock are on sale now HERE.

This isn’t just a concert—it’s a call to action. Less than 10% of all federal health research funding goes to women’s health research, and even those dollars are in jeopardy. That’s why proceeds from the Women Who Rock Benefit Concert directly support Magee-Womens Research Institute, the nation’s first and largest research institute dedicated to life-saving women’s health research across the lifespan.

This year’s Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concert will star Jessica Simpson, an award-winning, multifaceted artist whose influence spans music, television, film, publishing, and fashion. A global icon, she has captivated audiences with her authenticity, talent, and entrepreneurial drive.

With over 20 million albums sold and a series of standout roles on screen, Simpson expanded her reach into fashion with The Jessica Simpson Collection. Launched in 2005, the lifestyle brand now spans over 34 product categories and has generated more than $1 billion in revenue—cementing her status as a pioneering force in celebrity-led retail.

In 2020, she added best-selling author to her list of achievements with the release of Open Book, her deeply personal and honest memoir. The book became an instant cultural touchstone, debuting at #1 on the New York Times Best Seller list and resonating with millions for its raw, relatable storytelling.

After stepping away from music for several years, Simpson returned to her roots—drawing from rockabilly, Americana, and soul. Collaborating with her band and producer JD McPherson, she recorded a bold new body of work that reflects her personal evolution. Co-written with some of Nashville’s top songwriters, her two-part EP Nashville Canyon explores heartbreak, resilience, and self-renewal with striking emotional depth.

Women Who Rock™ Benefit Concerts feature a 100% female-fronted music lineup, as part of WWR’s mission is to support women in music and has become a global movement.

The GBU Life Stage will also feature DJ ms.TIZA, Buffalo Rose, a performance from this year’s WWR Rising Star Contest Winner, and a special in-show moment honoring SURVIVORS WHO ROCK, presented by UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Fashion designer Kiya Tomlin will be honored live with the 2025 WWR Impact Award presented by Peoples, an Essential Utilities Company. This year’s event emcee will be Kelly Dzanaj On-Air Personality for 100.7 Star FM.

Women Who Rock™ concert attendees will be able to rock the signature Pink Carpet entrance presented by UPMC Health Plan and also indulge in the Beauty Bar offering free beauty perks and giveaways, a social sharing photo booth, the Rockstar Silent Auction, and a limited number of VIP tickets include access to the VIP Lounge, Gifting Suite and Pre-Show Happy Hour.

Women Who Rock® is a trailblazing, female-founded brand dedicated to supporting women in music, empowerment, and advocating for women’s health. We partner with for-profit and non-profit organizations, and through our dynamic range of initiatives, including pop-up events, global campaigns, and flagship benefit concerts featuring some of the brightest stars in music with a 100% female-fronted line-up, we strive to amplify the voices of women.

We’re working to eliminate the women’s health gap by partnering with Magee-Womens Research Institute 501(c)(3) the world’s largest research institute dedicated to women’s health.

Our signature apparel and accessory line serves as a symbol of empowerment and solidarity, while supporting our mission. Join our movement to support women in music, promote women's empowerment, and Rock the Future of Women’s Health®.

