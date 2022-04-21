Featured Music Lineup Announced For The 2022 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival

The new-look Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival - produced by the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust on the streets and inside venues of downtown's Cultural District - will be a block party on a grand scale. Guests from Pittsburgh and visitors from around the country can continue to expect high-quality arts attractions that have made the festival a destination ranked among the nation's premier free arts experiences.

This year's featured music lineup is among the most diverse ever assembled in the festival's 63-year history, filled with surprises and rare performances. The featured music concerts will take place each evening on the Dollar Bank Main Stage, beginning at 7:30 p.m., located at the intersection of 9th Street and Penn Avenue, in the Cultural District. For these outdoor concerts, festival guests can expect standing room in front of the stage. Guests who prefer to sit during these concerts, can plan to bring their own portable chair to place on the streetscape. Additional details about the concert experience will be made available on the festival website TrustArts.org/TRAF. The complete lineup of performing and visual arts attractions for the 2022 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival will be announced in May. For more information about the festival, please visit the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust's festival website TrustArts.org/TRAF.



The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks presenting sponsor Dollar Bank and long-time sponsor Giant Eagle for their continued support of the festival. Additional support is provided by Allegheny Health Network, the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council, The Pittsburgh Foundation, the Bessie F. Anathan Charitable Trust of The Pittsburgh Foundation, The Buhl Foundation, the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, The Fine Foundation, The Grable Foundation, and Laurel Foundation. Media partner support is provided by 91.3 WYEP. Operational support is provided by Flyspace Productions.

The featured music lineup for this year's festival begins with a performance by Cory Henry on June 3. The Grammy-winning (with progressive jazz-rock improvisers Snarky Puppy) singer and keyboard wizard has a recent solo album, "Something to Say," that was also nominated for a Grammy in the Best Progressive R&B album category in 2022. Opening show at 6 pm: Selecta

June 4: still to be announced

June 5 features bluegrass mandolin master Sierra Hull, who made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry at the age of 10 and has pursued her craft as a songwriter and performer with a singular focus ever since. The 28-year-old Tennessee native was nominated for a Best Folk Album Grammy in 2017. Opening show at 6 pm: Brooke Annibale

One of the world's greatest orchestras, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, performs on June 6. This concert, under the baton of assistant conductor Jacob Joyce, will include popular works by Bach and Haydn, a "Build Your Own Beethoven Symphony" featuring highlight movements from several of Beethoven's most influential and innovative symphonies, as well as Rossini's rousing overture to "The Barber of Seville."

Acclaimed vocalist Lizz Wright is a steward of American music, bringing brilliant color and vibrancy to singular original works by some of the greatest songwriters of our time. On June 7, she will show Pittsburgh why she has garnered widespread attention as one of the most venerable popular singers of her generation.

June 8 brings the big-voiced Brooklyn-born soul singer Bette Smith, whose gospel-inflected throwback style evokes other Bettys of the past, like Betty Wright and funk pioneer Betty Davis.

June 9 will feature a massive triple-bill, kicking off with Southern rock/blues artist The Devon Allman Project who carry on the mighty legacy of the Allman Brothers. Then there's Eric Krasno & The Assembly, led by the founder/guitarist of jam-band giants Lettuce and jazz-funk combo Soulive. Rounding it out is a performance by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, who have single-handedly reinvented the New Orleans brass band with a hefty dose of funk and improvisational jazz.

June 10 will showcase Nick Lowe's Quality Rock & Roll Revue Starring Los Straitjackets - a combination of one of rock and roll's most distinctive, underrated voices in Nick Lowe ("Cruel to be Kind," etc.) with one of the world's most fun instrumental bands, the luchador-masked surf-rock mystery men Los Straitjackets. Opening show at 6 pm: Tommy McLain + CC Adcock

June 11 brings Goodie Mob, which launched the career of rapper/singer CeeLo Green and - along with frequent collaborators Outkast - helped move the center of the hip-hop world South to Atlanta. All original Goodie Mob members, including Big Gipp, Cee-Lo, Khujo and T-Mo, are assembling for this Festival performance.

June 12 features Femi Kuti & The Positive Force, led by the son of Afrobeat progenitor Fela Kuti, whose impact on African music is almost immeasurable. Femi Kuti began his career in his father's band, Egypt 80, and charted his own course with Positive Force starting in 1986.