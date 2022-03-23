EQT Children's Theater Festival Returns To The Cultural District

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust has announced that the EQT Children's Theater Festival will be live and in-person again in 2022. The last in-person Festival took place in 2019, with multiple iterations of the event taking place online to help children connect with the arts throughout the pandemic. Now in its 36th year, this EQT Children's Theater Festival fosters imagination through high-quality professional theater performances from around the world.

This year's featured arts groups and performers hail from France, South Korea, Switzerland, and the United States. The featured theater performances at this year's Festival include Starshine, a magical immersive theater piece about the constellations, Flutter, a piece about the seasons for babies and their caregivers, Grimmz Fairy Tales, a hip-hop remix of your favorite fables, Won'Ma Afrika, breathtaking acrobatics and death-defying feats, Doodle POP!, a visual adventure through the ocean, and PSS PSS, a silent physical comedy piece.

"After three years away from the Cultural District, we couldn't be more excited to present the EQT Children's Theater Festival live and in-person this year," shares Pamela Komar, Director of Theater, Music, and Youth Programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. "Our theater staff, performers, artists, and community organizations have been planning for this event for years now and we have some very special things in store for you."



The EQT Foundation, which was established by EQT Corporation, the nation's largest producer of natural gas, returns in 2022 as the Festival's lead and title underwriter, connecting the Pittsburgh community to international arts, entertainment, and culture. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks EQT Foundation for their stalwart support, particularly throughout the pandemic and the ever-changing status of the Festival. Through focused giving, the EQT Foundation provides educational opportunities for all ages, values the development of livable communities, and is committed to the preservation of natural resources in our region.

"The EQT Foundation is honored to once again provide underwriting support for the EQT Children's Theater Festival," said Ellen Rossi, President, EQT Foundation. "We are so grateful that we can finally gather in the amazing Cultural District theaters and art spaces as we celebrate our region's rich network of talented artists and welcome international performers to the Festival. This event has become a staple of the springtime in Pittsburgh, and we cannot wait to see you there!"



In addition to the EQT Foundation, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust thanks its sponsors, Giant Eagle, Inc., The Fine Foundation, Highmark Wholecare, the Maranne P. Welch Family Endowment, Allegheny Regional Asset District, The Grable Foundation, and The Buhl Foundation. Special thanks to collaborators Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership, City of Pittsburgh, Citiparks, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Alco Parking Corporation, The Milk Shake Factory, and PPG.