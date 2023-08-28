Donna Lynne Champlin, Sally Mayes, and Valerie Wright Star In Presentation Of New Musical, THE CRINOLYNNS

Tickets go on sale on Friday, September 1st for Broadway/Television/Film Stars Donna Lynne Champlin, Sally Mayes, and Valerie Wright in the world premiere concert of the new musical, THE CRINOLYNNS. The concert will take place on September 30th in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

The musical revolves around The Crinolynns, a fictitious 1960s girl group. After 40 years away from the spotlight, they've reunited to debut a new act about the realities of life after the prom, getting a ring, and the cute boy. It features an original score with music in the style of Carole King, The Crystals, The Chiffons, and the other queens of the girl group genre. The show has been described as a mashup of The Golden Girls and FOREVER PLAID, with just a dash of FOLLIES.

THE CRINOLYNNS has a book and lyrics by award-winning actor/writer/director Scott Logsdon and has music by composer/music director Aaron Gandy.

Donna Lynne Champlin is best known as Paula Proctor on The CW's Emmy Award winning musical TV show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. An OBIE, Drama Desk and Gracie Award winner, her Broadway credits include James Joyce'S THE DEAD, BY JEEVES, HOLLYWOOD ARMS, SWEENEY TODD, and BILLY ELLIOT. Off Broadway credits include FIRST LADY SUITE, ALMOST, MAINE, THE DARK AT THE TOP OF THE STAIRS (Obie Award), WORKING (Drama Desk Award), THE QUALMS, MASTER CLASS and Shakespeare in the Park's AS YOU LIKE IT and THE TAMING OF THE SHREW. She's also been seen in BLOOMER GIRL at Encores! and in Carnegie Hall's VERY WARM FOR MAY. Further Film/TV credits include The First Lady, Feel The Beat, Blacklist, Law & Order, Submissions Only, The Good Wife, The Good Fight, Birdman, Younger, Downsizing, Another Period and Yes, God, Yes. She will be seen in the forthcoming "The Perfect Couple" starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber for Netflix.

Sally Mayes is perhaps best known for her performance in the Roundabout Theater revival of SHE LOVES ME for which she won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations. Sally made her Broadway debut in Cy Coleman's WELCOME TO THE CLUB and appeared as Aunt Corene in URBAN COWBOY (Drama Desk nomination). She toured nationally to raves as Mae West in DIRTY BLONDE and also appeared in the Broadway revival of STEEL MAGNOLIAS. She's starred in several Off-Broadway productions including CLOSER THAN EVER (Outer Critics Circle nomination), PETE N' KEELY (Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical), DAS BARBECUE, PLAY IT COOL, GOOD OL' GIRLS, and THE BEST IS YET TO COME. Film and television credits include Alpha House, City Hall, Double Parked and Bye Bye Birdie, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, Sex And The City, and The Job. She's released five solo albums.

Valerie Wright's most recent Broadway credit is as the vacation standby for the title role in 2023 Tony Award Best Musical winner KIMBERLY AKIMBO. She originated roles on Broadway in ANNIE GET YOUR GUN (with Bernadette Peters), TUCK EVERLASTING, ELF, STEEL PIER, and Sally Marr AND HER ESCORTS. Other Broadway credits include SONG & DANCE, CATS, and Lola in DAMN YANKEES opposite Jerry Lewis. She toured with Lewis in DAMN YANKEES (Helen Hayes nomination), THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND (Helen Hayes nomination, Jeff Award), HELLO, DOLLY! starring Carol Channing, and SONG & DANCE starring Melissa Manchester. Val's Off-Broadway credits include SHOWING OFF!, THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, and WANDA'S WORLD. Her film work includes Sleepless In Seattle (as Betsy, Meg Ryan's sister-in-law), Ordinary Heroes, and Second Glance. Valerie is also a director/choreographer. She has two sons and is married to actor Mark Lotito.

Scott Logsdon (Librettist/Lyricist) has written the book/lyrics for STICKS & STONES (with composer John McDaniel) which had a premiere concert starred Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz, and George Salazar for Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation/BCFEA; 12 DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS (with composer Dana P. Rowe); JOYCE JACKSON'S GUIDE TO DATING, (with composer Steve Marzullo) which premiered in Orlando and was seen in concert at 54 Below; AN AMERICAN COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CAROL (with various CMA winning and nominated composers), and LOVE (r)EVOLUTION, also written with Aaron Gandy. With Dana P. Rowe, he wrote the theme song for the series Stars In the House. As an actor, he was an originating cast member in the LES MISERABLES national company, a show he also appeared in on Broadway. Logsdon was vetted by the Cole Porter estate to rewrite lyrics for the documentary, Fabulously Fake: The Real Life of Kenneth Jay Lane and wrote lyrics for the Roundabout's Tribute to Alec Baldwin.

Aaron Gandy (Composer) NYC MD/keyboard credits: THE LION KING, URINETOWN, JUST Jim Dale at Roundabout and London's West End, THE SHAGGS at Playwrights Horizons, DORA THE EXPLORER LIVE! at Radio City Music Hall. Composer credits: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, ACEY DEUCEY, HUXLEY ANN, LOVE (r)EVOLUTION, and SAMANTHA SINGLE-HANDED. Recordings: The Shaggs (Yellow Sound Label), Through The Years, Jule Styne In Hollywood, Fine and Dandy (PS Classics), Busker Alley, The Musicality of Vincent Youmans featuring Sutton Foster and Norm Lewis on Jay Records. Concert appearances: The New York Tenors' current international tour, MY FAIR LADY in concert at the Milwaukee and North Carolina Symphonies, and frequent appearances with the South Shore Symphony. Other appearances include The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, The Paley Center for Media, Chicago Humanities Festival and Symphony Space. Mr. Gandy is a graduate of Florida State University's School of Music.

THE CRINOLYNNS in Concert is being presented by Greensburg's Stage Right! and their GhostLight Initiative at the Carey Performing Arts Center on the campus of Saint Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania on Saturday, September 30th. There will be performances at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $26 for adults, $24 for seniors, and $16 for students. They are available by calling (724) 832-7464 or by visiting Click Here