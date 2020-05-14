City Theatre and City of Asylum Collaborate to Present South Side Theater's Momentum Festival

City Theatre and City of Asylum are collaborating to present South Side Theater's annual Momentum Festival starting Wednesday, May 13, Pittsburgh-Post Gazette reports.

City will introduce three works through "The Show Must Go On(Line) Pittsburgh," City of Asylum's daily webcast that streams programs created by Pittsburgh's arts organizations.

Digital Momentum will feature four in-development works for free, but registration is required at www.alphabetcity.org/show.

Two of the four Momentum works have been announced, starting Wednesday with "Life-Changing Magic" by Olivia O'Connor, manager of new work development for Pittsburgh CLO, and directed by Monteze Freeland. O'Connor, a 2006 and '07 winner of City's Young Playwrights Festival, is this year's featured alumni artist at Momentum.

On May 20, Momentum will feature "Bat Kitty," a comedy about the dark side of Internet stardom by Amy Staats and directed by Marti Lyons ("Cambodian Rock Band" at City).





