12 Peers' Site-Specific MYTHBURGH Returns With New Online Series

12 Peers Theater continues their site-specific performance series, adapted for the new Zoom-centric world. Join Geena, Allison, Clara, and the entire Yinzer Scared team each month as Mythburgh brings site-specific stories to you at home, exploring the myths and legends that unite us as a city and investigating what makes us "Pittsburgh."

Mythburgh finds inspiration in creepy, epic, weird, and uniquely Pittsburgh stories. Featuring a recurring cast of characters looking for ghosts, ghouls, and connection in a time of social distancing, Mythburgh is one monthly web conference you will actually look forward to.

Artistic Director Vince Ventura says, "At a time where we can't gather together, we have a unique opportunity to bring original content that is a bit of camp, a handful of urban legends, a dash of Pittsburgh, and a whole lot of fun."

Featuring plays by Ryan Dancho, Emma Wagner DeFrange, Kim El, Sara Ashley Fisher, Matt Henderson, Wali Jamal, Ashley Southers, and Brian Pope.

Featuring: Christopher Collier (Roy), John Feightner (Josh), Sara Ashley Fisher (Allison), Elizabeth Glyptis (Clara), Matt Henderson (Mystic Matt), Nick Mitchell (Jeff), Brittany Tague (Geena), and other special guest stars.

Episodes are available to stream for free at www.12peers.org/mythburgh

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

August 1: Episode 1 written by Sara Ashley Fisher

August 30: Episode 2 written by Matt Henderson

September 27: Episode 3 written by Brian Pope

October 25: Episode 4 written by Emma Wagner DeFrange

November 29: Episode 5 written by Ashley Southers

December 27: Episode 6 written by Wali Jamal

January 31: Episode 7 written by Ryan Dancho

February 28: Episode 8 written by Kim El

March 28: Episode 9 written by Sara Ashley Fisher

April 25: Episode 10 written by Matt Henderson

