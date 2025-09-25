VANITIES: THE MUSICAL Begins At The University Of Arizona In October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) will present Vanities: the Musical, a funny, heartfelt, and ultimately empowering story of friendship, identity, and growth. Performances will run October 2–12 at the Marroney Theatre, with previews on September 28 and October 1.

Directed by TFTV Associate Professor Christie Kerr, Vanities follows three spirited Texas women over three transformative decades. From high school cheerleaders to sorority sisters to navigating adulthood as housewives and independent women, their journey is a testament to the resilience and complexity of female friendship.

The cast features TFTV seniors Jazmine Gomez as Kathy, Samantha Adams as Joanne, and Noelle Robinson as Mary. With just three performers, the musical’s intimate structure allows for nuanced character development and emotional depth, creating a powerful, personal theatrical experience.

“This show has been a deeply rewarding process,” said director Christie Kerr. “It’s rare to work on a piece that gives this much space for women to grow, clash, reconnect, and evolve. Jazmine, Samantha, and Noelle bring a real authenticity to their roles, and it’s been inspiring to watch them breathe life into these characters at every stage of their journey.”

Vanities: the Musical is the first subscription show of TFTV’s 2025–26 season. To make the production accessible to students, TFTV is offering $5 student rush tickets for all high school and college students at every performance.

Book by Jack Heifner (based on his play). Lyrics & music by David Kirshenbaum.

Vanities: The Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.