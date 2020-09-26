Upcoming Drive-in Shows Announced at Great AZ Puppet Theater

Learn more about THE DINOSAUR PICNIC and THE MONKEY AND THE PIRATE here!

Upcoming drive-in shows have been announced at Great AZ Puppet Theater.

September 26 AND October 3 at 8:00am

Drive-in Puppet Show -- "THE DINOSAUR PICNIC": In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic!

October 10, time TBD

(check www.azpuppets.org)

Drive-in Puppet Show -- "THE MONKEY AND THE PIRATE": A monkey, a pirate and a valuable banana treasure all add up to plenty of hilarious fun in this rambunctious original show.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay. The parking lot will be open 15 minutes before showtime. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

