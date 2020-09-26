Upcoming Drive-in Shows Announced at Great AZ Puppet Theater
Upcoming drive-in shows have been announced at Great AZ Puppet Theater.
September 26 AND October 3 at 8:00am
Drive-in Puppet Show -- "THE DINOSAUR PICNIC": In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic!
October 10, time TBD
(check www.azpuppets.org)
Drive-in Puppet Show -- "THE MONKEY AND THE PIRATE": A monkey, a pirate and a valuable banana treasure all add up to plenty of hilarious fun in this rambunctious original show.