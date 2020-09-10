Tucson's True Concord Voices and Orchestra Will Isolate its Vocalists in a 'Bubble' Before Perform 26 Concerts

24 of the concerts will be performed before live audiences of no more than 50 people between Oct. 20 and Nov. 15.

Tucson's True Concord Voices & Orchestra will isolate 16 of its vocalists in a "bubble" so they can perform in 26 concerts over the course of six weeks, Tucson.com reports.

24 of the concerts will be performed before live audiences of no more than 50 people between Oct. 20 and Nov. 15. The remaining two events will be recorded and streamed at a later date.

"Our mission is to create experiences that move and enrich and inspire," said True Concord Board of Directors President Nancy March. "It seems to us now more than ever people need those experiences. They are few and far between, and we wanted to be able to contribute something and continue to serve our mission if we could do it safely."

"As we were looking at all kinds of possibilities, the NBA came up, and it was like, if they can do it, why can't we?" said True Concord founder and music director Eric Holtan. "We don't know of anybody else that's doing this in the arts world."

True Concord's first concert will be Brahms Requiem on Oct. 20.

Read more on Tucson.com.

Shows View More Phoenix Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You