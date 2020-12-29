Tickets Still Available For THE GREAT CHRISTMAS COOKIE BAKE-OFF at Prescott Center for the Arts

Tickets for the virtual showing The Great Christmas Cookie Bake-off are still available online until Thursday, December 31, 2020. Buy Tickets.

In this musical, eight young cookie chefs have been selected from all over the country to battle it out for first prize at the Cookie Coliseum. Just as no two cookies are the same, each contestant reveals their unique personality through song. Suspense mounts as the chefs are eliminated one by one, by three distinguished celebrity judges.

Over the course of the competition, feelings of intense rivalry give way to virtues of charity, family, and forgiveness, as the chefs learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe.

This sweet show combines the time-honored tradition of Christmas cookies with the ever popular phenomenon of reality baking competitions. Enjoy the holiday cheer as the chefs learn what really makes for a winning Christmas recipe!

Tickets are only $10 and all proceeds go toward supporting our youth scholarships, camps and programming.