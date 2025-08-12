The Nash Reveals 2025–2026 Performance Series Featuring Jazz Greats and Rising Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nash in Phoenix has announced its 2025–2026 Performance Series, a single curated season featuring ten performances from internationally acclaimed jazz artists and rising stars.

Widely regarded as one of the premier jazz venues in the United States, The Nash is known for its intimate setting, exceptional acoustics, and world-class programming.

This year’s lineup includes Latin Grammy-winning flutist Nestor Torres; saxophonist and vocalist Camille Thurman; post-bop piano legend George Cables; JUNO Award-winning guitarist Jocelyn Gould; and pianist Benny Green, among others.

2025–2026 Season Lineup

Sasha Boutros – Sept. 26, 2025, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – A protégé of Nancy Wilson, blending timeless vocals with global jazz influences.

Cory Weeds Quartet – Nov. 8, 2025, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Hard-swinging, soul-drenched organ jazz.

Warren Wolf – Nov. 21, 2025, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Dynamic vibraphonist known for his acrobatic post-bop style.

Sharel Cassity Quartet – Jan. 17, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – DownBeat’s 2023 “Rising Star” saxophonist and composer.

Nestor Torres – Feb. 7, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Latin Grammy-winning flutist blending jazz, classical, and Cuban charanga.

Benny Green – Feb. 21, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Renowned jazz pianist with deep roots in tradition.

Corcoran Holt Quintet CD Release Party – Feb. 28, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Bassist honoring a family legacy linked to John Coltrane.

George Cables – Mar. 7, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Legendary pianist known for harmonic brilliance.

Camille Thurman – Mar. 28, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – Celebrated vocalist and saxophonist redefining jazz performance.

Jocelyn Gould – Apr. 25, 2026, 7 p.m. & 9 p.m. – JUNO Award-winning guitarist with joyful energy and skill.

Season packages, available in four- or six-show options starting at $170, go on sale August 14 at 10 a.m. at thenash.org.