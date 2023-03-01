Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Nash Presents Hot Dogs & Jazz, a Free Concert and Lunch For Families

Hot Dogs and Jazz will be held March 25, April 27 and May 27 at 11 am - 1 pm at The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt.

Mar. 01, 2023  
The Nash Presents Hot Dogs & Jazz, a Free Concert and Lunch For Families

The Nash announces its popular concerts for young kids and their families, Hot Dogs and Jazz. Held the last Saturday of each month, Hot Dogs and Jazz events include a live interactive concert of jazz and the blues, musician demonstrations of their instruments' sounds and techniques. After the show, families are invited onstage to visit with the band and enjoy a free hot dog lunch.

Hot Dogs and Jazz will be held March 25, April 27 and May 27 at 11 am - 1 pm at The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt.

These events are free for families with children, advance reservation is required at thenash.org.

For more information on The Nash's education programs, visit thenash.org or call 602-795-0464.



The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions Photo
The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions
The Arizona Theatre Company submission extension for the 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award will end tomorrow Wednesday, March 1.
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM Photo
Review: Winding Road Theater Ensemble Flaunts Committed Cast with TICK, TICK...BOOM
Staging choices notwithstanding, Winding Road's production is a moving personal encounter. It recalls the existential confrontation we tend to ignore until we come of age: Do we choose love or fear? What happens if we compromise our mission for comfort and security? The proverbial clock nears midnight -- what becomes of me?
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company Photo
Review: THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
In its execution, a less than compelling and strategically misdirected production of Tennessee Williams's THE GLASS MENAGERIE is the current fare at Arizona Theatre Company.
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Mo Photo
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month
Considered 'Broadway's greatest farce,' the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. 'Forum' is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.

More Hot Stories For You


The Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award SubmissionsThe Arizona Theatre Company Extends National Latine Playwrights Award Submissions
February 28, 2023

The Arizona Theatre Company submission extension for the 2023 National Latine Playwrights Award will end tomorrow Wednesday, March 1.
Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9Black Theatre Troupe Celebrates Women With RESPECT THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9
February 27, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe celebrates women with a powerhouse musical for its 2022-23 Season finale, RESPECT: THE MUSICAL, March 24 - April 9, 2023.
Desert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next MonthDesert Foothills Theater to Present A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM Next Month
February 26, 2023

Considered 'Broadway's greatest farce,' the show will run March 10-19 at the Cactus Shadows Fine Arts Center at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale. 'Forum' is performed by an all-adult cast including beloved veteran actors as well as up-and-coming performers who take audiences on a musical romp through ancient Rome.
The Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This SeasonThe Bridge Initiative's BROADWAY CURIOUS to Offer Additional Events This Season
February 25, 2023

Monthly talk show/concert Broadway Curious presented by The Bridge Initiative will offer two more events this season: Friday, March 3rd and Saturday May 20th at 7:30pm at ASU Kerr.
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOSTSouthwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST
February 24, 2023

Southwest Shakespeare has announced will add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.
share