The Nash Presents Hot Dogs & Jazz, a Free Concert and Lunch For Families

The Nash announces its popular concerts for young kids and their families, Hot Dogs and Jazz. Held the last Saturday of each month, Hot Dogs and Jazz events include a live interactive concert of jazz and the blues, musician demonstrations of their instruments' sounds and techniques. After the show, families are invited onstage to visit with the band and enjoy a free hot dog lunch.

Hot Dogs and Jazz will be held March 25, April 27 and May 27 at 11 am - 1 pm at The Nash, 110 E. Roosevelt.

These events are free for families with children, advance reservation is required at thenash.org.

For more information on The Nash's education programs, visit thenash.org or call 602-795-0464.