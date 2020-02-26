The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Has Released its Upcoming Schedule

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater Has Released its Upcoming Schedule

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has released its upcoming schedule. See below for details!

March 11-15

"CREEPY, CRAWLY, WILD AND WOOLLY": In this cute musical about endangered species in Arizona you'll meet and learn about the Arizona Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake, the California Condor, the Sanborn'€™s Long-Nosed Bat, and the Desert Tortoise. Recommended for ages 5 and up.

March 18-22

JAPAN WEEK -- SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST YUMEMI TRUNK PRESENTS "THE BAMBOO PRINCESS" ("KAGUYA HIME"): Performers from internationally renowned Japanese troupe Yumemi Trunk visit in collaboration with the Japanese Friendship Garden to present their magical version of "The Bamboo Princess" ("Kaguya Hime"), a popular Japanese folk tale that speaks to all ages.

Saturday, March 21

DAY OF PUPPETRY: It's puppety's biggest day -- celebrate with shows and activities all day long! Enjoy different puppet shows by international performers, make your own puppets, march-along in puppet parades, put on your own puppet show, get your face painted, and more! Tickets are $10 per person and gives access to the entire event all day. You may come and go as you please and you do not need to make a reservation. Doors open at 9:30am and the event ends around 4pm. The full schedule of performances is coming soon -- check the website at www.azpuppets.org


SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs)

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org



