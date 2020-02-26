The Great Arizona Puppet Theater has released its upcoming schedule. See below for details!

March 11-15

"CREEPY, CRAWLY, WILD AND WOOLLY": In this cute musical about endangered species in Arizona you'll meet and learn about the Arizona Ridge-Nosed Rattlesnake, the California Condor, the Sanborn'€™s Long-Nosed Bat, and the Desert Tortoise. Recommended for ages 5 and up.



March 18-22

JAPAN WEEK -- SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST YUMEMI TRUNK PRESENTS "THE BAMBOO PRINCESS" ("KAGUYA HIME"): Performers from internationally renowned Japanese troupe Yumemi Trunk visit in collaboration with the Japanese Friendship Garden to present their magical version of "The Bamboo Princess" ("Kaguya Hime"), a popular Japanese folk tale that speaks to all ages.



Saturday, March 21

DAY OF PUPPETRY: It's puppety's biggest day -- celebrate with shows and activities all day long! Enjoy different puppet shows by international performers, make your own puppets, march-along in puppet parades, put on your own puppet show, get your face painted, and more! Tickets are $10 per person and gives access to the entire event all day. You may come and go as you please and you do not need to make a reservation. Doors open at 9:30am and the event ends around 4pm. The full schedule of performances is coming soon -- check the website at www.azpuppets.org





SHOWTIMES (unless otherwise noted): Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm



PRICES (unless otherwise noted): $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs)



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org





