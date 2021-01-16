The Great AZ Puppet Theatre Adds More Dates for CINDERELLA Drive-In Puppet Show

The Great AZ Puppet Theatre has added more dates for its CINDERELLA Drive-In Puppet Show! Saturday, January 23 at 10am and Sunday, January 24 at 2pm performances of "CINDERELLA" are now sold out.

The new performances take place on January 30th at 10am and 31st at 2pm.

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the Friday before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org