Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Emerson String Quartet Will Perform in Scottsdale as Part Of Their Final Tour

The performance is set for December 2.

Nov. 16, 2022  
The Emerson String Quartet Will Perform in Scottsdale as Part Of Their Final Tour

The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, and the musicians will perform on Dec. 2 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts as part of their final tour.

Formed in 1976 by a student group at the Juilliard School, the Emerson String Quartet was one of the first such ensembles with the two violinists alternating chairs. The quartet, which takes its name from the American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, balances busy performing careers with a commitment to teaching and serves as Quartet-in-Residence at Stony Brook University. 

In 2013, cellist Paul Watkins - a distinguished soloist, award-winning conductor and chamber musician - joined the original members of the Quartet to form today's group.

Described by The Boston Globe as "an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness," the quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings and has been honored with nine Grammys, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize and Musical America's Ensemble of the Year award.

"We are honored to be one of their select dates of the final tour before retirement," said Abbey Messmer, programming director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

In August 2021, the quartet announced its plan to disband at the end of its 2022-23 season in order to focus on teaching and solo work. For their final performances, the four musicians are set to perform music by distinguished composers, such as Mendelssohn, Brahm and Dvorak.

Audience members can bid farewell to the Emerson String Quartet on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets for each performance start at $35. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.




Valley Youth Theatre to Present A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL in December Photo
Valley Youth Theatre to Present A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL in December
December 2, 2022 marks the opening night of Valley Youth Theatre's 25th production of A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL. The Valley holiday tradition features talented young performers as the loveable storybook characters from our childhoods – Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Piglet and Winnie-The-Pooh.
THE LITTLE RED HEN is Back at Great AZ Puppets This Month Photo
THE LITTLE RED HEN is Back at Great AZ Puppets This Month
Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Altan To Bring Ireland To Scottsdale This Month Photo
Altan To Bring Ireland To Scottsdale This Month
With a Celtic spirit culled from the rich musical traditions of their native County Donegal, Altan will perform on Nov. 20 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with supporting act Clare Friel. 
Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Holiday Concerts, December 10- 18 Photo
Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Holiday Concerts, December 10- 18
Founded in 1947 and celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, the Phoenix Boys Choir kicks off this momentous achievement with a special concert for the holidays. Home for the Holidays will feature soloists and a chamber orchestra accompanying the angelic voices of the Boys Choir at its concerts around the Valley December 10-18.

More Hot Stories For You


Valley Youth Theatre to Present A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL in DecemberValley Youth Theatre to Present A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL in December
November 11, 2022

December 2, 2022 marks the opening night of Valley Youth Theatre's 25th production of A WINNIE-THE-POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL. The Valley holiday tradition features talented young performers as the loveable storybook characters from our childhoods – Eeyore, Rabbit, Tigger, Piglet and Winnie-The-Pooh.
¡AMERICANO! The Musical To Receive Two Awards From The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors¡AMERICANO! The Musical To Receive Two Awards From The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors
November 10, 2022

After a three-month Off-Broadway run earlier this year, a musical originally created in Phoenix about a Dreamer, will be recognized Monday by the Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors (HOLA) at an awards ceremony in New York City.  
THE LITTLE RED HEN is Back at Great AZ Puppets This MonthTHE LITTLE RED HEN is Back at Great AZ Puppets This Month
November 10, 2022

Who will help the Little Red Hen with all the work it takes to get wheat made into bread? A fun sing-along show featuring the hard-working hen, her silly (and lazy!) animal friends and a very helpful little chick. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Altan To Bring Ireland To Scottsdale This MonthAltan To Bring Ireland To Scottsdale This Month
November 9, 2022

With a Celtic spirit culled from the rich musical traditions of their native County Donegal, Altan will perform on Nov. 20 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts with supporting act Clare Friel. 
Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Holiday Concerts, December 10- 18Phoenix Boys Choir Celebrates 75th Anniversary With Holiday Concerts, December 10- 18
November 8, 2022

Founded in 1947 and celebrating its 75th Anniversary this year, the Phoenix Boys Choir kicks off this momentous achievement with a special concert for the holidays. Home for the Holidays will feature soloists and a chamber orchestra accompanying the angelic voices of the Boys Choir at its concerts around the Valley December 10-18.