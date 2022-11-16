The Emerson String Quartet Will Perform in Scottsdale as Part Of Their Final Tour

The Emerson String Quartet is one of the world's premier chamber music ensembles, and the musicians will perform on Dec. 2 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts as part of their final tour.

Formed in 1976 by a student group at the Juilliard School, the Emerson String Quartet was one of the first such ensembles with the two violinists alternating chairs. The quartet, which takes its name from the American poet and philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson, balances busy performing careers with a commitment to teaching and serves as Quartet-in-Residence at Stony Brook University.

In 2013, cellist Paul Watkins - a distinguished soloist, award-winning conductor and chamber musician - joined the original members of the Quartet to form today's group.

Described by The Boston Globe as "an extraordinary fusion of experience and authority with audacity and freshness," the quartet has made more than 30 acclaimed recordings and has been honored with nine Grammys, three Gramophone Awards, the Avery Fisher Prize and Musical America's Ensemble of the Year award.

"We are honored to be one of their select dates of the final tour before retirement," said Abbey Messmer, programming director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

In August 2021, the quartet announced its plan to disband at the end of its 2022-23 season in order to focus on teaching and solo work. For their final performances, the four musicians are set to perform music by distinguished composers, such as Mendelssohn, Brahm and Dvorak.

Audience members can bid farewell to the Emerson String Quartet on Friday, Dec. 2, at 8 p.m., at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets for each performance start at $35. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).

Scottsdale Arts is continually striving to increase our accessibility offerings to provide enriching arts opportunities for everyone in the community. For more information about services we offer, please visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility.