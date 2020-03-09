The Bridge Initiative: Women+ in Theatre Will Present New Play Festival BECHDEL 3.0: BEYOND THE TEST

The Bridge Initiative: Women+ in Theatre (TBI) will be offering three regional premiere readings for its new play festival, Bechdel 3.0: Beyond the Test, at Tempe Center for the Arts, Saturday, March 28th. The three pieces feature diverse writers and creative teams, chosen by Producing Artistic Director Brenda Jean Foley in consultation with a panel of local theatre artists.

After two years of using the Bechdel Test as the sole submission requirement (two female-identifying characters who talk to each other about something other than a man), TBI developed its own unique criteria for play selection this year. In addition to female characters with agency, adjudicators rated the work on diversity standards such as opportunities for actors of color, older characters who aren't dying, and LGBTQ characters whose principal dramatic function is not simply to educate the audience. The resulting choices banish tokenism in favor of representation.

The first reading at 11am is Fantastic Monsters, a play by Diana Burbano (who contributed to TBI's ROAR!) with music by Moises Vazquez chronicling the decades-long friendship and rivalry of two punk singers. Director/musical director Michelle Chin leads actors Bethany Baca, Alaina Beauloye, Megan Holcomb, Alejandra Luna, Alan Khoutakoun, and Sonia Rodriguez Wood. (MATURE CONTENT)

At 1:30pm, director Chanel Bragg and actors Larissa Brewington, DeAngelus Grisby, and T.A. Burrows share Glory! by N.N. Ewing (another ROAR! contributor). This dramedy takes us through a harrowing, hilarious night with two African American sisters, one of whom is on the lam because she's convinced she has accidentally killed her undercover spy husband.

Finally, at 4pm is Guenevere by Susan Cinoman. Director Tracy Liz Miller, co-founding artistic director of TBI, returns to Arizona to be in residence with Cinoman for a one-week development process with this script and creative team, including dramaturg Taylor Jane Collins. The play explores the Camelot legend through a new lens: What if Guen pulled the sword from the stone, but Arthur takes the credit and the crown? This staged reading features Amie Bjorklund, Dayna Donovan, Gustavo Flores, Chris Mascarelli, and Eric Schoen. (MATURE CONTENT)

Bechdel 3.0 is possible in part through funding received from the City of Tempe and the Arizona Commission on the Arts. Tickets $9 students/seniors; $12 general admission per show multi-show bundeles-in-law all three shows for $25 (service fees: $3 online; $1 by phone/in person) - (480) 350-2822 or tcaticketforce.com.







