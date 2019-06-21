THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to TheaterWorks This Summer

TheaterWorks presents THE WIZARD OF OZ as their summer production at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. The epic fantasy adventure given to us by L. Frank Baum and Warner Bros. Pictures is on stage July 12 - 28, 2019. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy and her dog, Toto, are whisked away in their house to the magical land of Oz. They follow the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the Wizard. On their journey they meet a Scarecrow that needs a brain, a Tin Man missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion who wants courage. The wizard asks the group to bring him the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West to earn his help.

"There are so many things to love about the Wizard of Oz. You enter into an incredible world of fantasy and meet so many unique characters. But the central theme is what I love the most about this production. Dorothy had the ability to get herself home the entire time - she just needed the help of friends to help her realize it. I think all of us have our own pair of Ruby Slippers and a just need a little help from our friends sometimes." The 48-member cast is led by Director Chris Hamby, Musical Director Jennifer Adams and Choreographer Cydney Trent. Following the tradition of summer productions, audiences will see adult actors, youth actors and puppets side by side on stage.

THE WIZARD OF OZ is sponsored by the Constance W. McMillin Trust.

Tickets for THE WIZARD OF OZ are now on sale. General admission tickets are $38/adults, $18/youth, students with group discounts available. The production takes place in the Gyder Theater of the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts (10580 N. 83rd Dr., Peoria, AZ 85345). To purchase tickets or find out more about TheaterWorks, contact the Box Office at (623) 815.7930 or visit www.theaterworks.org.

Promo image by Josiah Duka





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You