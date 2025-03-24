THE SECRET GARDEN Arizona Premiere is Coming to Southwest Shakespeare

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Southwest Shakespeare Company will present THE SECRET GARDEN, in an intimate performance at an astonishing and historic space crafted by Frank Lloyd Wright--the Music Pavilion at Taliesin West.

THE SECRET GARDEN tells the story of young Mary Lennox as she is sent to live in her estranged uncle's spooky house where she discovers a hidden, magical garden. This transformative journey brings Mary from sorrow to joy, teaching her-and the audience-about the healing power of nature and the process of self-discovery inherent in helping others.

James Cougar Canfield (writer/director) is a NYC based playwright, actor, and director with an MFA in Acting from East 15 Acting School in London. James serves as Executive Director and Co-founder of Tier5 Theatre Company. Though he has graced our stage before, you might know him best as the adapter and star of our sold-out hit LADIES IN WAITING: THE JUDGMENT OF HENRY VIII from 2018.

Starring local talent: Wyatt Murphy, Clinton Vance, Bethany Baca, Cam Blackwell, Ryan Glover, Bonnie Beus Romney, Becki Zaritsky, Christopher Elliot, Devon Mahon, Jessica Parsons, Maurice Anthony

Stage Manager - Kate Weir

Costumes - Angee Lewandowski

Prop Designer - Dawn Conry

Puppet Designer - Essie Windham

Sound Designer - James Cougar Canfield

Lighting Designer - Stacey Walston

THE SECRET GARDEN will only run two weekends at Taliesin West at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Performances: Friday, April 4 at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 5 at 7:30pm; Sunday, April 6 at 6:00pm, Wednesday, April 9 at 7:30pm; Thursday, April 10 at 7:30pm; Friday, April 11 at 7:30pm; Saturday, April 12 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, April 13 at 6:00pm.

Comments