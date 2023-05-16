Ronin Theatre Co. Presents THE MONSTER OF TEMPE TOWN LAKE

Ronin Theatre Company will bring The Monster of Tempe Town Lake to audiences at Irish Cultural Center this May. The comedy is the most recent play from Zoni Award winning playwright John Perovich. "This production will be more different and daring than anything we've done since our inception," shares Artistic Director Keath Hall. "Ronin Theatre Company pursues actor-driven storytelling that contributes unusual fare to Arizona. John has accomplished the off-kilter with his take on the mystery genre."

When a college student goes missing from "A" Mountain, a group of passionate, amateur sleuths band together to find their friend. But they find something else - something monstrous. Audiences can expect a goofy, ghastly, and supernatural time at the theatre.

"The play is a celebration of the silly and the spooky with a whole lot of references to Tempe," shares Perovich. "The idea stemmed from the title, and it grew with inspiration from Mark Frost and David Lynch's Twin Peaks, as well as the tropes and shenanigans of Scooby-Doo. I'm thankful to Ronin for producing and for bringing together a stellar cast - we're excited to share this unique and entertaining world."

The Monster of Tempe Town Lake offers audiences a departure into the fun and freaky. "What excites me more than anything is the feeling of something new," shares director Cody Goulder. "It's incredible to uncover new territory and bring it to life. The story is unassuming, pairing what we know with what we're not prepared for - we're redressing the standards. I can't wait to take audiences on this wild and darkly comedic ride by one of the Valley's most engaged and expressive voices."

"As a company offering new or local work, we are broadening our offerings and working to build within our community," furthers Artistic Director Hall. "We plan to continue to offer new and local works as we move forward. Join us for what is sure to be a spirited experience."

The Monster of Tempe Town Lake by John Perovich is produced by Ronin Theatre Company and presented on May 24th - May 27th at 7:30pm, and at 2:00pm on May 27th and 28th, at Irish Cultural Center - 1106 N. Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85004. The show features performances by Kiley Bishop, Eric Bond-Darling, Matt Clarke, Jason Hall, Kate Haas, Ryan L. Jenkins, Antoinette Martin-Hanson, and Lamar Overton; directed by Cody Goulder; assistant directed and dramaturged by Melody Knudson; stage manager MJ Beckett; costumes by Ivy Kanani and Nicole Thompson; fight choreography by Courtney Kenyon; sound by John Perovich.

Tickets will be available at the door and for pre-order through the Irish Cultural Center's website - $20 General Admission; $15 for military, student, and Irish Cultural Center members.