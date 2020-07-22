THE LADIES Come To Chandler For Drive In Pop Up Shows

Following their sold-out performances in May and June, physical comediennes "The Ladies" are bringing their pop-up drive in show, "Ladies in the Headlights!" to Chandler in the East Valley. Performances will be held August 7, 8, 14 & 15 with show times at 7:45 pm and 8:15 pm on Fridays and 7:45, 8:15 and 8:45 pm on Saturdays. i??

As a co-production with the Chandler Center for the Arts, "Ladies in the Headlights" is a 15 minute drive-up pop-up performance designed for parking lots. Audience members reserve a parking spot, drive in, and watch The Ladies perform by the light of their high-beams and to the soundtrack broadcast through their car radios.

For the Chandler edition, The Ladies will be performing in some of Chandler's iconic locales with locations and directions disclosed to ticket holders 24 hours prior to the performance. Participants should tune their car radios to 88.1 to hear the performance. Curbside food orders will be available to complete the live experience.

Tickets are $19.99 per car and are on sale beginning July 24th at wearetheladies.net.

Set in a parking lot and performed to a soundtrack as varied as Kenny G and Ultra Lounge, The Ladies break free from the pressures of motherhood and housework by expressing themselves with their best moves. The result is an utterly wacky and uproarious show as audiences delight in their zany physical comedy, laugh at their charming awkwardness and see what happens when we can be released from taking life too seriously.

For tickets and information visit WeAreTheLadies.net

"We are so excited to bring this fun show to locations around Chandler. "The Ladies" have found a way for people to experience a live show while promoting local businesses at the same time." Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager, Chandler Center for the Arts

Ladies in the Headlights! is a production of Yes And Productions and is presented in partnership with Chandler Center for the Arts.

The Ladies are a zany, awkward pair of moms, clinging to the past to get through today.

With a fresh ability to laugh at life's most routine moments, physical comediennes Marlene Strang and Leanne Schmidt have been performing together since 2017. They bring their wacky and awkward style of movement and live theater into the most surprising and unexpected locations.

Professionally trained dancers, they have been featured at Triskelion Arts in Brooklyn NYC, the Beta Dance Festival in Phoenix, Center for Visual Arts in Denver, the Regional Alternative Dance Festival in Kalamazoo and were showcased at the 50th Anniversary of Dance at ASU. Previous productions include "Ladies Gone Mild" and "Let Your Lady Out" in venues around the Valley.

