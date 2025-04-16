Spotlight: LES MISERABLES at Musical Theatre of Anthem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In nineteenth century France, Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment. He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways. Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.

SHOW SCHEDULE: May 8, 2025 – 7:00 P.M. May 9, 2025 – 7:00 P.M. May 10, 2025 – 4:00 P.M. May 10, 2025 – 8:00 P.M. May 11, 2025 – 12:00 P.M. May 11, 2025 – 4:00 P.M.

Comments