Singer-Songwriter Nelly McKay Comes To Chandler

Multi-talented artist Nellie McKay brings her renegade songs, charming melodies and cutting wit for an unforgettable concert in the intimate Hal Bogle Theatre at Chandler Center for the Arts on February 8 at 7:30 pm.

McKay's silky voice and unpredictable music conjure images of another time, yet she sharply tunes her performance to the social consciousness of today, with witty, sometimes biting, lyrics.

Fans find her in surprising places, from soundtracks on TV's Mad Men, Boardwalk Empire and Grey's Anatomy, to appearances on Broadway and film, to writing for Interview and The Onion.

Tickets for Nellie McKay are $36 or $42 and available at chandler center.org or ticketmaster.com





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You