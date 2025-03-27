Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Names New Co-Artistic And Managing Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After helming eight award-winning seasons, the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre's Producing Artistic Director and co-founder Bryan Rafael Falcón will step aside this July to welcome new leaders Annika Maher and Zac Austin.

Since co-founding the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre in 2016, Bryan Falcón and co-founder Elizabeth Falcón have established a dynamic cultural hub in Tucson, known for producing bold new programming like this year's MacFestival and the wildly popular 24-7 Play Festival, presenting stories that speak to the region, like Alebrijes, and serving as an artistic home for world-class physical theatre artists such as Wolfe Bowart (The WoBo Show, One Twig at a Time) and Lisa Sturz of Red Herring Puppets. The theatre also has become known for innovative co-productions with other theatres in the region such as Borderlands Theatre, providing professional opportunities for theatre students at the University of Arizona, and for fostering collaborations with other arts institutions through platforms like the AZ Inclusive Casting Platform and the Tucson-wide Community Auditions. ​​The theatre is the recipient of multiple Broadway World Awards, including Favorite Local Theatre.

Austin and Maher have been integral to the success of the theater over the last four seasons, serving in various capacities as artists, producers and managers overseeing everything from box office to technical design. Both bring a shared passion for live performance that encourages community, with deep roots in the Tucson arts scene and a commitment to building upon the creative foundation established during Falcón's tenure.

Reflecting on his departure, Bryan Rafael Falcón said "When Elizabeth and I founded the S&S, we did so with a desire to give back to the Tucson community that we love so much. I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together, from bringing new stories to life onstage to creating an inclusive space for artistic exploration. We weathered a pandemic, adapted stories that represent many perspectives from all over the world, founded an Emerging Playwrights program, paired emerging artists with experienced artists, and grew our programming to play in front of thousands of theater-goers of all ages, year upon year. There are many artists that started their careers at the S&S, which gives my heart joy. We are deeply grateful to The Historic Y community and all those who have supported us over the years to make these endeavors possible. I know the theatre is in excellent hands with Annika and Zac, whose talent, vision, and dedication will guide The Scoundrel & Scamp into an exciting future, and Elizabeth and I will continue to support that vision through our participation on the Board of the S&S."

"We are honored to step into this role and continue the incredible work that Bryan and Elizabeth have initiated," said Maher and Austin. "The Scoundrel & Scamp has always been a place where artists, audiences, and collaborators come together to create something meaningful. We look forward to growing that vision, deepening our community ties, and amplifying new voices."

Maher and Austin plan to continue the programming that the community loves, such as The WoBo Show, Red Herring's Tucson Puppet Cabaret, and the Radio Hour, as well as expand opportunities for local artists, explore new programming such as the Arizona premiere of Finegan Kruckemeyer's Where Words Once Were (to be directed by Austin), and a new circus dinner theater experience with Theatre de Cuisine by Wolfe Bowart. Their program will continue to be a draw for audiences of all ages and reflect Tucson's diverse community through works that challenge, entertain, and inspire.

Currently onstage is the MacFestival, A Celebration of Shakespeare's Macbeth Reimagined, now through April 27 at Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre and at The Loft Cinema. Visit scoundrelandscamp.org/macfestival to learn more about each out-of-the-box reimagining of Macbeth-inspired plays, readings, lectures and activities. For further information about The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre and its upcoming season, visit www.scoundrelandscamp.org.

