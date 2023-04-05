Scottsdale Public Art Unveils Temporary Public Artwork

Scottsdale Public Art unveiled a temporary public artwork Saturday, April 1, during Scottsdale Arts' annual fundraising event The ARTrageous Gala at Scottsdale Civic Center.

"Lost" by Parer Studio of Tasmania, Australia, comprises multiple, large-scale, inflated botanical artworks that are lit by internal LEDs. They are on view outdoors at the newly renovated section of the Civic Center, north of Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and west of Scottsdale City Hall and the Scottsdale Civic Center Library. They will remain on view only through April 10, 2023.

The monumental flora artworks celebrate nature and inspire fantasy. Each is based on endangered botanical species from around the world that are delicately colored and illuminated to highlight the beauty and wonder that has been, or that is soon to be, lost. The flowers and leaves of "Lost" are made from printed waterproof nylon and inflated using continuous air blowers.

The endangered species depicted include the silver everlasting (white paper) flower (Argentipallium dealbatum), found in southern Australia; the pink and blue spikey plant (Aeonium gorgoneum), mainly located in Africa; the middlemist flower (unspecified camellia), which is extinct in the wild and is only known to be grown at two locations, one in the United Kingdom and one in New Zealand; and the showy lady's slipper (Cypripedium reginae), found in North America.

Amanda Parer, Parer Studio's principal creative and founder, is an Australian artist who focuses her practice on creating large-scale illuminated art installations and exhibiting around the world. Information about this temporary exhibition can be found at ScottsdalePublicArt.org/temporary-art. Additional information about "Lost" can be found at ParerStudio.com/lost.