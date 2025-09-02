Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Celebrates 50 Years With Concert By Alison Krauss and Union Station

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In the fall of 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts opened its doors to the public with an inaugural concert by the “King of the Road” himself, Roger Miller. Now, 50 years later, another Americana legend will commemorate the center’s golden anniversary.

Alison Krauss & Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas will perform on Saturday, Nov. 1, for the venue’s 50th Anniversary Celebration, which will also include a red-carpet arrival, cocktail hour, and post-event festivities — all for a single ticket price. Touring behind their critically acclaimed new album, “Arcadia,” Krauss and company are at the top of their game with nominations in eight different categories at the 2025 International Bluegrass Music Awards.

Scottsdale Arts President and CEO Gerd Wuestemann noted that this concert celebration is a chance to hear these masterful musicians in a venue known for its immaculate sound and wide-open sightlines: the center’s Virginia G. Piper Theater.

“Alison Krauss & Union Station are truly music royalty and embody one of the most important voices in the history of American music,” Wuestemann said. “To hear such an iconic band in a perfect-sounding, intimate, 850-seat listening room will be a lifetime experience for every patron — and likely impossible to replicate.”

Part of what sets the center apart is its design by Arizona architect Bennie Gonzales (the Heard Museum, Scottsdale City Hall). The center’s primary theater is situated mostly underground, creating a pristine concert environment where audiences can hear every nuance of the performance. The theater was recently updated for this 50th Anniversary Celebration, from refreshed seats and new carpets to a perfectly calibrated sound system with new sound boards.

To celebrate this iconic performance in style, attendees at the 50th Anniversary Celebration are encouraged to dress in their best golden Americana/Western chic apparel for a red-carpet arrival and exclusive cocktail reception prior to the concert. A post-show nightcap, a complementary 50th anniversary booklet and other elements round out the festivities for a distinctly Scottsdale celebration.

Tickets for the evening are available in multiple tiers, starting at $275 for the concert and reception. The top tier, at $1,500, includes an exclusive artist meet and greet, among other amenities. All proceeds from this special celebration concert will support the seven departments of Scottsdale Arts and its work in arts education, community outreach and public art.

Through the years, the center has welcomed legendary performers, from Ella Fitzgerald and Johnny Cash to Dizzy Gillespie and Joan Baez. The choice to invite Alison Krauss & Union Station to mark the golden anniversary is a nod to the center’s inaugural performance by Miller.

“When we started discussing how to pay homage to the opening concert of the center in 1975, we quickly developed a short list of musicians today who embody a similar spectrum of musical qualities,” Wuestemann said. “At the very top of this list sat Alison Krauss, boldly bridging the divides between the bluegrass, country and singer-songwriter genres.”

In addition to her work with Union Station, Wuestemann noted Krauss’ collaborations with Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant and her contributions to the soundtracks for such films as “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “Cold Mountain.” Krauss is a 44-time Grammy nominee, and with 27 wins, the only female artist with more is Beyoncé. “Arcadia” already has critics speculating about more Grammy nominations.

Wuestemann said the Nov. 1 event is only the beginning of the golden anniversary celebration. Bookending it will be Scottsdale Arts’ annual The ARTrageous Gala on April 11, 2026. Both events will celebrate a special anniversary season and represent a starting and endpoint to an associated fundraising campaign: 50x50@50.

This campaign will generate significant creative capital for Scottsdale Arts, allowing the organization to continue its exploration of new programs, from innovative partnerships like the Dreamy Draw Music Festival and the recently announced collaboration with Cattle Track Arts Compound to future jazz, chamber music and spoken-word engagements. It will also support other Scottsdale Arts endeavors, like November’s annual Canal Convergence public art event at the Scottsdale Waterfront and the community-based educational programs of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation.

While these Scottsdale Arts programs have spread throughout the city, each can be tied back to the venerated Old Town venue that firmly positioned Scottsdale as a leader in city-sponsored arts programming. When the center opened in 1975, the city of Scottsdale was still young, having only incorporated in 1951.

“The center, at the time, was the place for cutting-edge arts experiences and the finest venue in Arizona,” Wuestemann said. “While Scottsdale was always proud of its Western image, the center truly represented how much art and culture were part of Scottsdale’s DNA from the beginning. It continues to demonstrate how important they are today.”

Originally called Scottsdale Center for the Arts, the venue also hosted prominent exhibitions of visual arts and architecture, including works by Philip C. Curtis, Frank Lloyd Wright, Dale Chihuly and other notable names through the years. The nonprofit Scottsdale Arts, then known as the Scottsdale Cultural Council, began operating the center in the mid-1980s. Then, in 1999, the nonprofit also opened Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) next to the center and moved the visual arts focus to that building.

However, the center still features two galleries, operated now by Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation as community-centered exhibition spaces. Additionally, multiple artworks from the city’s public art collections — managed by Scottsdale Public Art, another department of Scottsdale Arts — can be found in and around the center.

The nonprofit also manages the recently renovated Scottsdale Civic Center, which surrounds the performing arts center and includes three outdoor stages. Joining those stages next year will be two new indoor venues at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. A black box theater will replace the current Stage 2, and a new 250-seat jewel-box theater will be built.

All combined, this will give Scottsdale Arts performance capacities ranging from 100 in the black box to more than 2,700 in the largest amphitheater, positioning the organization with both versatility and the ability to support varied programming in a variety of distinct venues.

“Celebrating 50 years is not only about looking back; it is just as much about the next 50 years,” Wuestemann said. “Since the pandemic, Scottsdale Arts has emerged as a leading organization in the Southwest, reimagining itself with new focus, risk-taking and expansion.”