Scottsdale Arts Offers Museum, Public Art And Event Guides Via Bloomberg Connects App

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scottsdale Arts is partnering with the free arts and culture app Bloomberg Connects to provide audiences with exclusive content about exhibitions, public art, artists, and events. The nonprofit’s branches Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA) and Scottsdale Public Art are now offering guides through the app, giving users expanded access to their programming both onsite and remotely.

“Bloomberg Connects will advance SMoCA's values of creativity, collaboration, experimentation, and exchange by significantly enhancing the visitor experience through greater accessibility and expanded exhibition content, such as audio interviews with artists,” said Ceci Moss, PhD, director and chief curator of SMoCA. “I'm thrilled that our team will be incorporating this innovative and valuable tool into the museum's offerings.”

SMoCA’s guide includes three sections: behind-the-scenes looks at selected artworks from the museum’s growing collection, multimedia content on current exhibitions, and information about upcoming events. Visitors can use the app to enrich their museum experience or explore the content from anywhere.

Scottsdale Public Art, which oversees the city’s Permanent Collection of more than 160 large-scale public artworks, has developed its own guide for Bloomberg Connects. This includes curated audio tours of the collection, images and audio about individual artworks, highlights from library exhibitions, and a preview of Canal Convergence — Scottsdale Arts’ annual 10-night festival of large-scale public art, light-based installations, workshops, and performances each November.

“It offers an easy, accessible way to learn about our collection, artists, and the stories behind the work — right from your phone,” said Kati Ballares, director of Scottsdale Public Art. “By expanding access to public art through this platform, we're deepening community connection and appreciation for the vibrant cultural landscape of Scottsdale.”

The Bloomberg Connects app provides free access to hundreds of museums, galleries, sculpture parks, and cultural organizations worldwide. It is available to download through the App Store and Google Play. More information is available at ScottsdaleArts.org or by calling 480-499-8587.