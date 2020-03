Due to the ever-evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the Great Arizona Puppet Theater will be suspending performances.

The Day ofPuppetry on March 21 has been postponed and for the immediate future,

shows at the theater will be canceled.

For updates, see

www.azpuppets.org or our Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/GreatArizonaPuppetTheater/







Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You