SAY GOODNIGHT, GRACIE Will Be Performed at Fountain Hills Theater

Fountain Hills Theater announces the Arizona premier of Say Goodnight, Gracie. Say Goodnight, Gracie is the hit Broadway play that invites you to spend a hilarious, heart-warming evening in the uplifting company of the world's favorite and funniest centenarian. George Burns, whose career spanned one hundred years of American entertainment history, is now miraculously alive and kicking in a stunning tour de force. Say Goodnight, Gracie was Broadway's third longest running solo performance show and was nominated for a 2003 Tony Award for BEST PLAY and won the 2003-04 National Broadway Theatre Award for BEST PLAY.

In Say Goodnight Gracie, we discover George in limbo between this world and the next, unable to join his beloved wife and partner Gracie Allen until he gives the Command Performance of his lifetime for God. He looks back upon his impoverished, plucky youth on the lower East Side of New York... his disastrous, but tenacious career in Vaudeville ... the momentous day when he met a fabulously talented young Irish girl named Grace Ethel Cecile Rosalie Allen ... their instant chemistry, with his flawless timing a perfect mate to her dizzy delivery ... his wooing of her, their marriage and their rise to the pinnacles of Vaudeville, Movies, Radio and Television. Gracie's demise forced George to start from square one - in life and in his career - eventually achieving an equal level of success as a solo raconteur and Academy Award-winning actor, portraying everything from a Sunshine Boy to, oh, God.

Say Goodnight, Gracie is directed by Noel Irick and stars FHT's Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill as George Burns .

Say Goodnight, Gracie will play Aug 20- Sept 5, 2021. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturdays. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

This will be one of the first indoor productions at the Fountain Hills Theater since the pandemic closed its doors in March of 2020. Fountain Hills Theater is committed to the safety of their patrons, staff, and performers. They will be closely following CDC safety recommendations, as well as local guidelines, due to COVID-19. Hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility. Arm rests, door handles and other surfaces commonly touched by the public are thoroughly cleaned prior to each performance. Please check the website for evolving guidelines as the season progresses.