Review: EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT at The Scoundrel And Scamp Theatre

EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre is a surreal and transformative experience. Starring (and co-produced by) Gretchen Wirges and directed by Samantha Cormier, EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT is one of the most unique plays I've ever seen in Tucson, or anywhere else for that matter. This is a new work, written by Tucson playwright Madeline Hill. "Woman", played by Wirges, is the protagonist. The story is deceptively simple. The promotional material states: "Two immortal beings reunite in an endless desert under a dying sun." These beings are enemies. A conversation, albeit one-sided, unfolds. There is so much beneath the surface in this play. The best way to understand and appreciate it is to see it.

The best thing about EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT is its originality. Not only is the play an original work by one of our own here in Tucson, but the story is fresh and unlike anything you have ever seen. I was advised to go in cold and I'm glad that I did. When I sat in the audience for the brisk runtime (around 50 minutes), I was treated to a tour-de-force performance. The writing provides a solid foundation that is equally parts funny and tragic. This piece is exceptional and tugged at my heartstrings multiple times. There may also be a reference or two to the classic TV show CHEERS.

Gretchen Wirges, who I have seen multiple times onstage, shines here. She is refreshingly vulnerable, at times scary, and very very funny. Samantha Cormier pulled out all the stops as director, showing tremendous attention to detail and intimate staging. There are chairs on the stage for the brave audience members who want to get up close and personal. Wirges timbre and pacing are nothing short of brilliant. I will also mention that she did a little singing here, and I enjoyed it! Cormier kept the play moving with tight pacing and varied staging. This is a work that should be seen more than once, to truly appreciate the detail.

Set and costume design (also by Wirges) fit the character and the tone of the play. She perfectly captured the character of "Woman" in all aspects. Sound and lighting design by Bryan Rafael Falcón enveloped the space with an ambience that synced perfectly with the emotions of each scene. The starry lighting effect (featured a couple times) looked breathtaking. The lighting for EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT is simply beautiful.

It feels appropriate to discuss the silent secondary character in this piece, since the character is visible on the promotional materials. Woman speaks to a snail throughout the course of the play. What Woman says will simultaneously shock and soothe you. The writing in this piece is so personal and deeply meaningful. The delivery is likewise so. I could tell as an audience member that this is a truly personal work, and it takes great courage to leave one's heart on the stage in this way. Vulnerability is one of the most beautiful elements of live theatre.

EVERYTHING YOU'VE GOT plays through June 22 at the Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. There is still time to catch this life-changing production, and the team deserves a full house. Get tickets at https://www.scoundrelandscamp.org/ and do not let this one slip by! Photo: The Gawnes

