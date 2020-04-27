Remote Radio Play About UFOs, Sasquatches, and Dead Pop Stars Broadcasts Live From Phoenix This May

From premiering new works by renowned playwrights like Greg Kotis to restaging avant-garde classics like Ubu Roi, Space55 has been bringing cutting Edge Theater to downtown Phoenix for over 14 years. For our final show of the season, we're taking our biggest leap into the unknown yet: a full-on remote production!

Space55 is proud to present our latest theatrical premiere: a radio play by Ear / The First Annual Bookburner's Convention playwright Ashley Naftule. Loosely inspired by the life and work of legendary radio host Art Bell, Radio Free Europa is our first-ever foray into doing a completely remote production. Everything-from rehearsals to sound/art design to performing-will be done through conferencing. Unlike many Zoom shows, you won't see the actors. We're turning the cameras off and letting their voices, foley effects, and music tell the story (along with a little help from provocative visuals designed by David Matteson). A play structured around a series of phone calls, it's uniquely suited to speak to our isolated, cabin feverish times.

SYNOPSIS: Broadcasting from the Nevada desert, Delilah Peel hosts the nation's most popular late night AM radio show. Fielding paranoid calls about UFOs, Bigfoots, dead pop stars, and chupacabras is all in a day's work for Peel. But when her equipment begins picking up ominous transmissions from beyond the stars, she starts to worry that she's turning into one of her callers. Inspired by Coast to Coast AM, the works of Philip K. Dick, and the strange recordings of The Conet Project, Radio Free Europa is a darkly comic exploration of one woman's struggle to find a signal in a universe full of noise.

Directed by Dennis Frederick, with performances by Amy Garland, Scott Hyder, Julie Peterson, BJ Garrett, Ernesto Moncada, Sarah Starling, Aleks Hollis, Marcella Grassa, Mona Swan LeSueur, Willa Eigo, Cody Hunt, Matt Clarke, and Alex Tuchi.

Radio Free Europa's performances will be live-streamed Friday, May 15 thru Sunday, June 7th. Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm. It's free to "attend" the show. Donations are much appreciated.

To get an invite, fill out this form and we will email you an invite the day before the show with the info you need to log in.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1ziGChvieaTaV8ARbevshfAuuf8rCHm5KBPrdTIK-D-0/edit

Special thanks to Cherry Red Records for letting us use a song from their catalog for the show.





