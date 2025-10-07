RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER And More Set for Childsplay Theatre 2025–2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Childsplay Theatre has announced its 2025–2026 season, a year-long celebration of imagination, resilience, and storytelling that will mark the final season under Artistic Director Dwayne Hartford.

After more than two decades with the company, Hartford will bid farewell with the world premiere of his original musical adaptation of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.

“As I step into my final season with Childsplay, it's deeply meaningful to close this chapter with the Edward Tulane musical,” said Hartford. “This story of transformation and rediscovery mirrors my own journey here. Adapting it into a musical has been a labor of love, and I can't imagine a more fitting farewell than sharing this production with the community that has inspired me for so many years.”

Based on the Newbery-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane tells the story of a porcelain rabbit who learns about love, loss, and redemption through a series of remarkable adventures. The musical, featuring music by Kyle Sorrell and book and lyrics by Dwayne Hartford, will close the season in spring 2026.

2025–2026 Season Lineup

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

November 12 – December 22, 2025

The holiday classic leaps off the screen in this musical adaptation of the beloved television special. A joyful family celebration filled with music and nostalgia. Adapted by Robert Penola, based on the animated TV special with music and lyrics by Johnny Marks.

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

January 13 – January 31, 2026

A moving retelling of Anne Frank’s timeless story, offering young audiences and families a profound experience of courage and hope. Written by Wendy Kesselman, based on the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.

HARE AND TORTOISE

February 3 – March 8, 2026

This fresh take on Aesop’s classic fable celebrates friendship, perseverance, and the beauty of slowing down. Written by Brendan Murray and produced by special arrangement with Plays for New Audiences.

THE MIRACULOUS JOURNEY OF EDWARD TULANE – THE MUSICAL

April 21 – May 17, 2026

Based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo. Music by Kyle Sorrell. Book and lyrics by Dwayne Hartford. A porcelain rabbit embarks on a transformative journey that reminds audiences of the power of love, loss, and homecoming.

In addition to its mainstage programming, Childsplay Theatre will continue offering a variety of academy classes, workshops, and performance opportunities for young artists ages 4–18. Through weeklong, monthlong, and semester-long sessions, students will explore all facets of theatre while building confidence, creativity, and collaboration.

Tickets for all 2025–2026 season productions are available now at www.childsplayaz.org.