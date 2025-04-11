Puppeteers From Phoenix's Sister City Bring Beautiful Traditions To Town With BRIDGING CULTURES IN MOTION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Phoenix Sister Cities and the Great Arizona Puppet Theater have announced "Bridging Cultures In Motion," a heartfelt cultural exchange event in partnership with Chengdu, China. Set for April 26-28, 2025, this celebration will showcase the rich artistic traditions of both regions through puppetry, cuisine, and live performances!



Saturday, April 26 at 6pm -- This opening reception will showcase a fusion of Indigenous Arizona and Chinese cuisine alongside performances of traditional Chinese puppetry, American puppetry, and Native American dance, featuring a premier Chinese shadow puppetry performance by Chengdu puppeteers! Adults only, 21+ yrs. Advance ticket purchase is required: $100 per person (discount for members) -- includes a traditional Chinese tea tasting, a multi-course tasting menu of Indigenous/Chinese cuisine, beverages, and performances.

Sunday, April 27 at 11am & 1pm and Monday, April 28 at 10am & 2pm -- Puppeteers from Chengdu, China bring beautiful, handcrafted shadow puppets to perform a variety of delightful tales including "Happy Pandas," "The Monkeys Try to Catch the Moon," "The Legend of the White Snake," and more.

Suitable for all ages, these performances promise laughter, wisdom, and enchantment! Advance ticket purchase is required: $17 for adults (ages 13+), $12 for children (ages 0-12 yrs), discount for members. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

