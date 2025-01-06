Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards
Photos: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Playing now through January 26, 2025.

By: Jan. 06, 2025
Enter the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, where his genius leaps from the page into a visually spectacular reality in SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Phoenix Theatre Company. See photos from the production.

Set in the fanciful Jungle of Nool, you'll embark on a musical adventure alongside the steadfast Horton the Elephant and an eccentric ensemble plucked from the iconic author and illustrator's beloved tales. Let the infectious “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!” and other melodies sweep you through surreal dreamscapes where the unimagined come to life.

Narrated by the mischievous and charismatic Cat in the Hat, this Seussatrical celebration imparts wonderful lessons for all ages, young and sage, encouraging them to believe in themselves, allow their imagination to run wild and free, remain steadfastly true to their word, and celebrate the special qualities that make each individual unique. 

Photo Credit Billy Hardiman

Cast of Seussical the Musical at The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cast of Seussical the Musical

Josh Pike, Azra Kearns, Molly Lajoie and Lucas Coatney-Murietta

Alyssa Chiarello

Molly Lajoie

Cameron Edris, Andreas Wyder, Alessandro Lopez and Josh Pike

Je?Shaun Jackson and Alyssa Chiarello

Molly Lajoie and Azra Kearns

Carmi a Monserrat, Hahnna Christianson, Trisha Ditsworth and Michala Monta o

Trisha Ditsworth and Je?Shaun Jackson



