Photos: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Enter the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, where his genius leaps from the page into a visually spectacular reality in SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Phoenix Theatre Company. See photos from the production.

Set in the fanciful Jungle of Nool, you'll embark on a musical adventure alongside the steadfast Horton the Elephant and an eccentric ensemble plucked from the iconic author and illustrator's beloved tales. Let the infectious “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!” and other melodies sweep you through surreal dreamscapes where the unimagined come to life.

Narrated by the mischievous and charismatic Cat in the Hat, this Seussatrical celebration imparts wonderful lessons for all ages, young and sage, encouraging them to believe in themselves, allow their imagination to run wild and free, remain steadfastly true to their word, and celebrate the special qualities that make each individual unique.

Playing now through January 26, 2025.

Comments