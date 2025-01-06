Photos: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Playing now through January 26, 2025.
Enter the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss, where his genius leaps from the page into a visually spectacular reality in SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Phoenix Theatre Company. See photos from the production.
Set in the fanciful Jungle of Nool, you'll embark on a musical adventure alongside the steadfast Horton the Elephant and an eccentric ensemble plucked from the iconic author and illustrator's beloved tales. Let the infectious “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think!” and other melodies sweep you through surreal dreamscapes where the unimagined come to life.
Narrated by the mischievous and charismatic Cat in the Hat, this Seussatrical celebration imparts wonderful lessons for all ages, young and sage, encouraging them to believe in themselves, allow their imagination to run wild and free, remain steadfastly true to their word, and celebrate the special qualities that make each individual unique.
Photo Credit Billy Hardiman
Cast of Seussical the Musical at The Phoenix Theatre Company
Josh Pike, Azra Kearns, Molly Lajoie and Lucas Coatney-Murietta
Molly Lajoie
Cameron Edris, Andreas Wyder, Alessandro Lopez and Josh Pike
Je?Shaun Jackson and Alyssa Chiarello
Molly Lajoie and Azra Kearns
Carmi a Monserrat, Hahnna Christianson, Trisha Ditsworth and Michala Monta o
Trisha Ditsworth and Je?Shaun Jackson
