Photos: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Phoenix Theatre’s latest production, Forbidden Broadway, offers a sharply satirical take on some of the most iconic shows in musical theatre history. Take a look at photos from the production below.
The long-running revue, known for its biting wit and rapid-fire parodies, takes aim at everything from Les Misérables and Wicked to Hamilton and Chicago, holding a funhouse mirror up to the genre’s most beloved tropes.
With a vaudevillian flair and a revolving door of spot-on impersonations, the show dissects Broadway’s biggest hits while balancing its irreverence with clear affection for the art form. The result is a fast-paced performance that delivers both comedy and commentary, inviting audiences to laugh at the theatrical excesses they know and love.
Photo Credit: Brennen Russell
Breona Conrad, Seth Tucker, Rachel Policar, and William Selby
Seth Tucker, Rachel Policar, and William Selby
Breona Conrad
Seth Tucker, Breona Conrad, and William Selby
Seth Tucker, Rachel Policar, William Selby and Breona Conrad
