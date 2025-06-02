Photos: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY At The Phoenix Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Phoenix Theatre’s latest production, Forbidden Broadway, offers a sharply satirical take on some of the most iconic shows in musical theatre history. Take a look at photos from the production below.

The long-running revue, known for its biting wit and rapid-fire parodies, takes aim at everything from Les Misérables and Wicked to Hamilton and Chicago, holding a funhouse mirror up to the genre’s most beloved tropes.

With a vaudevillian flair and a revolving door of spot-on impersonations, the show dissects Broadway’s biggest hits while balancing its irreverence with clear affection for the art form. The result is a fast-paced performance that delivers both comedy and commentary, inviting audiences to laugh at the theatrical excesses they know and love.

Photo Credit: Brennen Russell

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 15% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds