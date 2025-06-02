 tracking pixel
Photos: FORBIDDEN BROADWAY At The Phoenix Theatre Company

The long-running revue, known for its biting wit and rapid-fire parodies, takes aim at everything from Les Misérables and Wicked to Hamilton and Chicago.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Phoenix Theatre’s latest production, Forbidden Broadway, offers a sharply satirical take on some of the most iconic shows in musical theatre history. Take a look at photos from the production below.

The long-running revue, known for its biting wit and rapid-fire parodies, takes aim at everything from Les Misérables and Wicked to Hamilton and Chicago, holding a funhouse mirror up to the genre’s most beloved tropes.

With a vaudevillian flair and a revolving door of spot-on impersonations, the show dissects Broadway’s biggest hits while balancing its irreverence with clear affection for the art form. The result is a fast-paced performance that delivers both comedy and commentary, inviting audiences to laugh at the theatrical excesses they know and love.

Photo Credit: Brennen Russell



