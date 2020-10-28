Phoenix Theater Company Announces Lineup of Outdoor Shows

Purchase an Outdoor Flex 6 Pass and get access to all six shows with a discount of 32% over single ticket prices.

Phoenix Theater Company has announced its upcoming lineup of outdoor shows on its new outdoor stage.

Happy Birthday Dionne! featuring We3

November 10, 2020 to November 22, 2020

Our favorite trio is back! We3 has created an entire experience celebrating Dionne Warwick and the music she made famous. It's a genre-hopping trip through one of popular music's most dynamic catalogues, performed with inimitable verve by pianist Nicole Pesce, vocalist Renee Patrick, and violinist Suzanne Lansford.

UNWRAPPED: An Original Christmas Revue

December 2, 2020 to December 23, 2020

The Phoenix Theatre Company and Brock Pro Entertainment bring the rock 'n' roll muscle to this original production, featuring songs from Pentatonix, NSYNC, Hanson, and more. Classics and contemporary gems rub shoulders as our local rock heroes put the rhythm and blues in Christmas.

January 27, 2021 to February 7, 2021

Angela Ingersoll has already received national acclaim and an Emmy Award-nomination for this touching and uplifting show. Now she's bringing the magic to our brand new outdoor stage! The Times Square Chronicles declares, "If anyone was ever meant to reincarnate Judy in performance, it's undeniably her."

Tickets on sale Nov 3, 2020.

Murder for Two

February 17, 2021 to February 28, 2021

The murder mystery gets a fresh new spin as two gifted performers take on all the parts from the detective to the killer. Expect witty banter, colorful characters, and delicious suspense. Mystery fans, prepare for a feast.

Tickets on sale Nov 27, 2020.

Ring of Fire

March 10, 2021 to April 4, 2021

Johnny Cash captured the spirit of America like few other musicians. Now this spirited production presents 38 songs from The Man in Black's catalogue to tell stories of change and growth, as we follow a winning cast through important moments in their lives.

Tickets on sale Nov 27, 2020.

My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra

April 14, 2021 to May 23, 2021

Frank Sinatra's story is told through the combined range of four virtuoso vocalists, performing the best of his songs in an intimate nightclub setting. With music including "Fly Me to the Moon," "I Get A Kick Out Of You," "The Way You Look Tonight," and-of course-"My Way," you'll be swinging in the aisles at this fresh new Broadway revue.

Tickets on sale Jan 5, 2021.

