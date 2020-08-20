Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Phoenix Symphony Cancels Entire 2020/21 Season

Article Pixel

The symphony plans to reunite in Symphony Hall to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in the fall of 2021.

Aug. 20, 2020  
Phoenix Symphony Cancels Entire 2020/21 Season

The Phoenix Symphony has made the decision to cancel its entire previously announced 2020/21 season of concerts, due to the health crisis. The symphony plans to focus on the future, with the goal to reunite in Symphony Hall to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in the fall of 2021.

We have been incredibly fortunate to receive steadfast support from our patrons and donors, as well as our corporate, foundation and community partners for 74 years," reads a statement from President and CEO Suzanne Wilson. "Undoubtably, COVID-19 has had a tremendous economic impact on our organization. Your continued financial contribution will make a critical difference in helping our organization weather the coming months in preparation of our historic anniversary."

In the days ahead, the team will be contacting every patron affected by the season cancellation to discuss ticket alternatives.



Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra Performs a Symphony Concert on 4 September
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!