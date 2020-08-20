Phoenix Symphony Cancels Entire 2020/21 Season

The symphony plans to reunite in Symphony Hall to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in the fall of 2021.

The Phoenix Symphony has made the decision to cancel its entire previously announced 2020/21 season of concerts, due to the health crisis. The symphony plans to focus on the future, with the goal to reunite in Symphony Hall to celebrate its 75th Anniversary in the fall of 2021.

We have been incredibly fortunate to receive steadfast support from our patrons and donors, as well as our corporate, foundation and community partners for 74 years," reads a statement from President and CEO Suzanne Wilson. "Undoubtably, COVID-19 has had a tremendous economic impact on our organization. Your continued financial contribution will make a critical difference in helping our organization weather the coming months in preparation of our historic anniversary."

In the days ahead, the team will be contacting every patron affected by the season cancellation to discuss ticket alternatives.

