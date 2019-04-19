One Day Only Encore Performances Of CLOUD SOUP Announced

Due to popular demand, on Sunday April 28 the Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre will present two encore performances of CLOUD SOUP by acclaimed physical theatre artist Wolfe Bowart. The theatre's Artistic Director Bryan Falcón invited Bowart to return to the Scoundrel & Scamp's mainstage following his sold-out season in January. Cloud Soup became the first production in the theatre's short history to sell out. Bowart will perform the additional shows in Tucson before premiering Cloud Soup in Australia later in the Summer. Performance times on Sunday April 28 are 1:00pm and 7:00pm. Tickets are available online at https://scoundrelandscamp.org/cloud-soup or by calling the box office, 520-448-3300.

"We knew Wolfe had been busy touring internationally and hadn't performed in Tucson in several years even though he is based here," said Bryan Falcón. "He is a unique Tucson artist making an impact globally with his word-free productions that reach across language and generational boundaries. So we were delighted to present the U.S. Premiere of his new work in December 2018 and January 2019 and to see how it resonated deeply with Tucson audiences of all ages. Cloud Soup is exactly the kind of work we are excited to present within our annual Season for Scamps, which is about multi-layered productions that are not just for children but that speak to all ages, whether you are 6 or 86. We had so many people - particularly families - on our wait list for tickets to the January performances of Cloud Soup that it warranted a return season."

Known for creating works that combine comedy, interactive film, circus and stage illusion in a blend that draws cross-generational and cross-cultural audiences, Wolfe Bowart has been invited to perform his works at festivals and on national tours in 20 countries. Cloud Soup follows Bowart's award-winning productions LaLaLuna, Letter's End and The Man the Sea Saw. LaLaLuna debuted to critical acclaim at Australia's Melbourne International Comedy Festival and has since toured worldwide to some 150 venues including the Brighton International Arts Festival in the UK, the Festival Internacional de Teatro in Brazil and Bahrain Summer Festival. Bowart's UK debuts of LaLaLuna and Letter's End took place at London's Southbank Centre as part of the London International Mime Festival, the leading showcase for groundbreaking visual theatre. His national tour of France with Letter's End included a season at the Festival Effervescence alongside works by Philippe Genty, Daniele Finzi Pasca and James Thiérrée. In Australia, Letter's End and The Man the Sea Saw have both been awarded nominations for Helpmann Awards, the Australian equivalent of the Tony Awards, in the categories of Best National Touring Production and Best Physical/Visual Theatre Production.

Located in The Historic Y in Tucson, Arizona, The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre is home to two state-of-the-art performance spaces - a 30-seat studio and a 100-seat proscenium-style mainstage. With an annual season comprising classics, modern plays, and and world-class original works, The S&S Theatre challenges, invigorates, and occasionally tickles the funny bone of audiences of all ages. In addition to the performance season, The S&S Theatre strives to cultivate the next generation of theatre-going audiences through classes, mentorship, and performance opportunities. For more information, visit https://scoundrelandscamp.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You