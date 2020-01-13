Now Playing And Coming Soon To Great AZ Puppet Theater

See the lineup of shows now playing at and coming soon to Great AZ Puppet Theatre.



January 15-February 2

CINDERELLA

A beautiful girl, a wicked step-family, a fairy godmother, a handsome prince, and transparent footwear all add up to true love, lots of laughs, and happily-ever-after in this extremely popular, award-winning version of the famous fairy tale. Recommended for ages 4 and up.



Sunday, January 26

CINDERELLA'S BALL

One of our most popular events of the year, "Cinderella's Ball" is back! Dress like a princess or prince for this very special occasion. There will be a special showing of "Cinderella" plus puppet and craft-making activities, some very special guests who

will join us on the dance floor, and a magical appearance by the Fairy Godmother! Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Members receive $5 off. RESERVATIONS ARE HIGHLY RECOMMENDED AS THIS EVENT

USUALLY SELLS OUT. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to reserve space for

your family!





February 5-9

SPECIAL GUEST ARTIST GREY SEAL PUPPETS PRESENTS "A TANGLE OF TALES

Three favorite folk tales from around the world come to life with a

touch of the familiar and a taste of the new. Using a variety of puppet

styles "The Frog Prince" from Germany, "Three Billy Goats Gruff" from

Scandinavia, and "The Three Little Pigs" from England are each told with

refreshing wit and wisdom. In between each of the tales there's a whole

menagerie of zany characters to enjoy. "Tangle of Tales" is fun for

everyone! https://greysealpuppets.com





Friday, February 7 & Saturday, February 8

THE LOVE AND LUST PUPPET SLAM

Puppet Slams are curated evenings of short puppet pieces for adults by a variety of performers. You may see funny, weird, moving, or mind-boggling performances throughout the night. Featuring special guest artist DREW ALLISON of Grey Seal Puppets.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org







